Advertisement

Samsung is slated to reduce its appearance at MWC 2020, which will take place later this month, due to concerns about the corona virus.

Sources tell CNET that the company is considering its options and may not have planned much else than its standard level. Several Samsung executives have canceled their trip to the conference.

Samsung isn’t the only manufacturer worried about attending the conference. LG, Amazon, Ericsson and NVIDIA have decided to skip the event.

Advertisement

Although the technology giant continues to plan a booth and presence at the show, there may not be any significant agreements between executives that are typically made during the event.

It is important to note that MWC is not as important to Samsung as it is to its competitors. This is because Samsung will make its biggest announcements at its Unpacked event on February 11th in San Francisco. The Galaxy S20 range is expected to be launched along with the Galaxy Z Flip.

However, the company could suffer a setback by reducing its presence at the event. Its partial exit could also mean that other companies may be taking a similar path due to growing concerns about the virus.

Source: CNET Via: Engadget

Advertisement