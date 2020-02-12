Advertisement

According to Samsung, the 5G year is just around the corner.

On Tuesday, the electronics giant unveiled its Galaxy S20 flagship phones and other devices at Unpacked, an annual product event held in San Francisco this year. Samsung placed 5G functions and camera functions in the front and in the middle of the showcase, as well as a foldable next-generation phone called Z Flip.

The Galaxy S20 phones have two major improvements over last year’s S10: all three versions are 5G-compatible and all three have improved camera functions such as 8K recording and extended zoom functions that reach up to 100x. The base model Galaxy S20 5G costs $ 999. The high-end ultra version costs $ 1399, the S20 + mid-range $ 1199. The main variants between the three are the size and the camera functions – the Ultra model has, among other things, a camera with higher megapixels and improved sensors.

“Samsung has always opted for” Bigger and Better “and I think the Galaxy S20 5G represents it, especially the Ultra version,” said Patrick Moorhead, President of Moor Insights & Strategy. “I think the S20 will create a new ‘super cycle’ for Samsung and sell better than the last three Galaxy models.”

At Unpacked, Samsung executives explained what experiences consumers can get with 5G phones – and why, according to Samsung’s Drew Blackard, director of Samsung’s product management, 2020 is “the year of the Galaxy 5G.”

The benefits of 5G include faster streaming and gaming, and improved video interactions such as voice calls, according to Samsung. The company highlighted several partnerships that will help make these use cases accessible to consumers: One with Netflix (NFLX) – Get Report, unlocks bonus streaming content on Samsung phones. Another, with Microsoft (MSFT) – Get Report Xbox, delivers world-class cloud-based game streaming even though the details were small. A third with Google (Acol) – Get Report will integrate Duo, Google’s voice chat product, more closely into Galaxy S20 phones. Buyers of S20 phones also get YouTube Premium.

But S20 wasn’t the only phone featured on Unpacked.

Samsung launched the Z Flip, its latest foldable phone, from the display case. The Z Flip, which uses ultra-thin glass and a tiny hinge system, can be turned into a full display, but also has a dual display mode that can split the display into two parts – useful for setting up the phone for photography or for For example, watch a video while typing. When it is closed, the time, texts and various notifications are displayed. However, the $ 1380 Z flip doesn’t come with 5G.

“I like that Samsung didn’t skimp on technical specs like the Moto Razr did with its lower CPU and GPU, and I agree with the lack of 5G because I just don’t think it would fit and would consume a lot of battery, “added Moorhead. “Samsung is targeting a different audience, which is smart. I think the flip will be a market success, provided there are no reliability issues.”

Samsung’s first cell phone, the Galaxy Fold, was widely considered a failure after buyers ultimately reported problems with the screen and other operating problems.

In addition to the cell phones, Samsung also showed a new version of Galaxy Buds called Galaxy Buds +, which includes microphone and speaker extensions as well as improved battery life. These are sold for $ 149.

With the S20 and the Z Flip, Samsung is continuing its normal course of offering expanded smartphone functions at a corresponding premium price. Although the cheapest S20 is selling at full price for $ 999, Samsung also announced in a press release that it offers buyers various discounts and exchange options. It also cut prices for the Galaxy S10 lineup and announced a budget-friendly S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite at the end of last year.

Samsung’s main competitor Apple (APPL), will launch their own 5G cell phones this year.

Many analysts are expected to offer a wider range of size and price options for their 2020 phone range, including more modest price increases for top-of-the-range models.

