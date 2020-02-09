Advertisement

As we’ve already heard, Samsung is targeting women with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The design is apparently inspired by the shape of the compact Lancombe makeup.

Korean publication MK.co.kr has now announced that Samsung is working with high-end fashion houses to release special packages at twice the price of the already high $ 1,500 retail price.

In particular, the American fashion house Thom Browne is mentioned, which is to bring out a special version with 3 million Korean won (approx. 2500 US $). Thom Browne had annoyed a collaboration a few weeks ago.

What these packages will contain is unknown, but I would at least expect gold plating.

Samsung has reportedly already made 500,000 Galaxy Z flip phones and hopes to sell 2.5 million units this year. The mobile phone should hit the shelves on Valentine’s Day, just three days after its official launch.

Samsung relies on its ultra-thin glass screen technology to stand out from the competition of folding phones and hopes to sell a total of 5 million folding phones this year, including a new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 with an 8-inch screen.

