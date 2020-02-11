Advertisement

Samsung today officially launched the Galaxy Z Flip, its latest foldable flagship smartphone. In contrast to Samsung’s first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, the Z Flip is a smartphone that can be folded in half. Samsung called it a stylish smartphone designed for trendsetters and people who want to stand out.

Samsung first introduced the smartphone on Sunday with a commercial that was shown during the Oscars. However, the full announcement includes additional details about the device.

The main selling point for the Galaxy Z Flip is its small size, as it can be folded in half and stowed in a bag. When unfolded, it has a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex AMOLED display, which is shown in full screen mode with the exception of a small camera section at the top. According to Samsung, the Z Flip is the first smartphone with a ratio of 21.9: 9 and the display is made of flexible “Ultra Thin Glass”.

There is a hideaway hinge that Samsung calls a “work of art”. The hinge can withstand 200,000 folds. The hinge uses sweeper technology that includes nylon fibers to repel dirt and dust, an issue that affected Samsung’s first foldable smartphone.

The phone can be used folded out in a conventional smartphone shape, but it can also be used folded in half like a makeup compact, with the lower half supporting the upper half for a hands-free mode.

When the Z Flip is folded in half, it is in “flex mode” and has an interface that has been optimized with the 10 megapixel front camera for a hands-free selfie and vlogging experience. Because the Galaxy Z Flip can hold its position in multiple angles, Samsung says Samsung can take “amazing low angle” photos that “play with perception” with the back camera.

With a multi-window feature, users can perform multiple tasks by opening the multi-window taskbar to drag and drop the apps they want. An app can occupy every half of the Z Flip.

There is a small display on the back of the smartphone so users can still see the time, incoming notifications, and other relevant information when folded. Tapping a notification on the cover screen will switch to the app when you open the phone.

Samsung has installed a double battery with a capacity of 3,300 mAh in the Galaxy Z Flip. That doesn’t quite match the battery life of the S20 series, but Samsung says it will “last all day.”

Samsung says the Galaxy Z Flip will be available in limited quantities in Mirror Purple and Black in the U.S. and Korea from February 14, 2020, followed by Mirror Gold in select countries. Prices start at $ 1,380.

