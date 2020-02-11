Advertisement

After annoying the phone at the weekend during the Oscar raffle, Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip, the South Korean technology giant’s second foldable device and the successor to the Galaxy Fold.

In terms of technical specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip has an AMOLED FHD + display with a resolution of 1080 x 2636 pixels (6.7 inches), a small 1.05-inch screen for notifications, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ -Processor, 256 GB memory and 8 GB RAM.

The device’s camera specifications include a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter that is paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The pinhole camera integrated on the front of the smartphone measures 10 megapixels.

The phone does not have a microSD card slot, an ultra-thin glass display, a USB-C port, support for wireless charging and a 3,400 mAh battery.

With the “Flex mode” function, the phone can be folded at different angles and can remain in place, similar to a laptop. According to Samsung, both screens can also be used for different purposes. For example, you can take a selfie with the top half of the camera and control the controls of the Z flip camera app with the bottom of the foldable display. Another example shown during the presentation is using the foldable display as a tripod to take a night hyperlapse photo

Samsung has also spent some time promoting the Z Flip’s “hideaway hinge”, which prevents dust and other foreign objects from getting into the smartphone. This problem plagued the Galaxy Fold.

The phone is available in the colors “Mirror Purple”, “Mirror Black” and “Mirror Gold”. The last color is only available in selected regions.

The Galaxy Z Fip will be launched in the U.S. on February 14 for $ 1,380 (approximately $ 1,833). We contacted Samsung for information on availability and pricing in Canada.

