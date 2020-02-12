Samsung’s confidence is high after the well-received launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which quickly turned the Motorola Razr back into an old memory.

The natural question was what’s next, and for some it’s the tri-fold smartphone for which Samsung has multiple patents.

“Technologically, we are able to develop phones that can be folded even more often, but more important than folding technology itself is the value that is offered to consumers,” said Roh Tae-moon, president and head of Samsung’s mobile division Korea Herald.

However, Roh did not feel that the market was ready for such a device.

“It is also important to have an ecosystem of sufficient content and services before more foldable variants are released,” he said. “We can new foldable phones at an opportune time to bring out when services are available on these phones enough and provide consumers with the necessary values.”

In many ways, a Z-shaped smartphone with two hinges is the perfect form factor. It provides an exceptionally large screen, which still enables the device to Smartphone standard form (the outside has only a tiny screen) in one with a large forward-facing screen to fold (in contrast to the Galaxy Fold for) Example , while there is still a protective housing on the back, so that the fragile screen is not exposed to more damage than current handsets.

However, keep an eye on this area as Samsung envisions future folding devices with even bigger screens in the future.

“I envision a future of foldable devices in which people can easily carry around large screens according to their needs and the screens (no matter how often) are folded in any size they want,” said Roh.

