Samsung is preparing to launch its latest flagship smartphones in a few days. During the 2020 Oscars, a 30-second commercial from Samsung revealed its next foldable smartphone.

The slogan of the Galaxy Z Flip entices those who are interested in the device marketed by the influencer to “change the shape of the future”.

Samsung has just launched its new fold during an Oscars commercial. This is one way of announcing something.

– Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 10, 2020

While the tech specs have not been revealed, Samsung shows the device foldable 90 and 180 degrees with the option to use the Android 10 smartphone via notifications from the front display or to fold it to a larger display. In addition, Google Dua appears to be the video chat app that will be preinstalled.

The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage and a Snapdragon 855+ processor and a battery with 3,300 mAh provides

The Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy S20 series will be officially presented on February 11 at the Samsung event “Unpacked”.

Source: Mark Gurman

