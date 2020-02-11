Advertisement

The Samsung UNPACKED event 02.11. 2020

Interestingly, Samsung’s big smartphone event in San Francisco kicked off today with its new Galaxy Z Fold smartphone rather than its traditional line of smartphones like the Galaxy S20, which later came on the show. The Z Flip uses next-generation thin glass and not plastic, as we described in an October 2019 report.

Below is the full keynote that allows you to scroll through each segment and only see what interests you the most. Towards the end of the keynote, Samsung announced partnerships with Netflix, YouTube and Microsoft’s Xbox. The first game available today for the S20 is Forza Street with new titles in the works.

The full keynote

The new Galaxy S20 family

Samsung Electronics today launched the Samsung Galaxy S20, a new series of flagships that are fundamentally changing the way we capture and experience our world. The Galaxy S20 series introduces a brand new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor so far to achieve breathtaking image quality. Together with the camera, the Galaxy S20 makes it easier and better to experience everything we like to do with our cellphones – enjoy personalized music for every moment of the day, watch videos the way they should be seen and play Them in console style from games on the go.

Some important functions of the Galaxy S20

New zoom function: With the Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology, which uses a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super Resolution Zoom, including AI-powered digital zoom, you can zoom in far, far away. Use up to 30x zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20 +. The 30x zoom, as shown in the detailed keynote, was quite impressive and, frankly, should get Apple’s next iPhones to introduce the quality zoom that’s missing.

Even though their top end S20 Ultra offered a 100x zoom, it was blurry and I have no idea why they wanted to advertise such poor quality. On the other hand, it could have been the lousy presentation. The 30x zoom was the winner of the day and a must for any future premium smartphone.

Pro grade absorption in 8K: Samsung emphasized the fact that the new Galaxy S20 offers stunning 8K video footage, so users can capture their world in lifelike colors and lifelike quality. When you’re done recording, stream your video to a Samsung QLED 8K and enjoy the best-of-class viewing experience, or take a still image from an 8K video and turn it into a high-resolution photo. And even the bumpiest videos look like they were shot with an action camera thanks to Super Steady and its anti-roll stabilization and AI motion analysis.

Exceptional video chat in Google Duo: The Galaxy S20 makes it even easier for you to video chat with the most important people in your life. With 5G, the Galaxy S20 improves the video chat experience through deep integration with Google Duo and is the first to bring new Duo functions to the Galaxy S20. Now you can tap Duo from the dialer to start a video call and enjoy FHD quality for the first time. Google Duo is cross-system compatible. So you can chat with whom you chat via video chat without restriction. Bring the whole family into the frame with the wide-angle lens. and talk to up to 8 friends at the same time.

