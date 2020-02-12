Advertisement

Last month we reported that Samsung was working on its own AirDrop killer for Galaxy devices called Quick Share. The Korean company launched its new Galaxy S20 trio on Tuesday. We finally have a better idea of ​​what the local file sharing function can do.

At first glance, Quick Share works just like Apple’s AirDrop. If you are near another user with a supported device, they will be displayed on your screen and you can share an image, video or file with them. Similarly, Galaxy users can also choose to receive files from anyone or just people in their contacts.

However, Quick Share has an additional feature that AirDrop does not offer: you can share files with up to five people at the same time. With AirDrop, you can only send to one recipient at a time.

It will be interesting to see if Apple evolves AirDrop in response to Samsung’s quick share feature, as we already know that Apple is constantly looking to improve its ad hoc file sharing service. The latest addition to AirDrop’s capabilities is AirDrop One-Way, which allows users to point an iPhone 11 at another iPhone user to instantly share files with them.

This was made possible by the U1 broadband chip in “iPhone 11” devices, with which the distance between two ultra-broadband devices can be measured precisely by calculating the time it takes for a radio wave between the two devices.

Apple says the AirDrop directional feature is “just the beginning” of what Ultra Wideband can do, and “amazing new features” will come later.

The first Android smartphones with ultra wideband technology are expected to be available from 2020. In the meantime, Google is also working on its own AirDrop-like function called “Nearby Sharing” for pixel phones.

In addition, the three largest Chinese mobile operators are working together on an AirDrop-like peer-to-peer transmission protocol, which is expected to be launched this month. All of this suggests that developing new close-up file sharing functions could be of great importance to major players in the coming years.

Quick Share is currently only available for the new Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra 5G. However, Samsung says support for other devices will be available soon.

