Samsung’s latest line of Galaxy smartphones will be launched this week.

At the annual Unpacked product show, Samsung is expected to introduce the latest version of its flagship Galaxy phones, a new foldable phone called Samsung Z Flip, and possibly a new Galaxy Home Mini. The event begins on Tuesday, February 11, at 2:00 p.m. CET.

After the new decade, the new Galaxy smartphones will be called S20 instead of S11. And various leaks indicate that Samsung will integrate more cameras and photo functions, faster performance and a better battery in the new models.

The new product line will include three sizes: a smaller 6.4-inch or 6.2-inch version, as well as a 6.7-inch and a 6.9-inch version, Venturebeat reported in November. According to the website, the largest will only be delivered in a 5G-capable version, while the smaller sizes will be available in both the 5G and LTE versions. All variants have displays with curved edges.

The S20 phones could range in price from $ 850 for the basic version to $ 1200 for the highest price, according to the Mobile Development Forum XDA Developers.

The new foldable Samsung cell phone, the Z Flip, will probably also be on display at the Unpacked fair.

An advertisement for the new foldable phone was broadcast during the Oscar ceremony on Sunday. The TV spot used shows video calls in the upper half of the display with touchscreen controls in the lower half.

Samsung may also introduce its latest wireless earbuds, Galaxy Buds. According to product leaks, the new version is called Galaxy Buds + and is said to have a third microphone for improved voice calls and a larger battery.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Home Mini, a smaller version of a Galaxy Home smart speaker that the company pre-launched but never launched, could also appear at the Unpacked event. Samsung informed Bloomberg in January that the Home Mini, which is considered an intelligent hub for private households, will be launched in early 2020.

