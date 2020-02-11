Advertisement

Samsung has added two models with diagonals of 437 and 583 inches to the range of The Wall displays based on micro-LEDs. The monitors are designed for commercial use, although nothing can prevent someone with deep pockets from buying such a “television” for home use.

The new 437 and 583-inch wall displays from Samsung offer a resolution of 8K and are based on new micro-LED modules. Previously, The Wall series from Samsung included 75-inch, 146-inch, 219-inch and 292-inch models.

Samsung does not disclose the exact specifications of its new wall displays or micro-LED modules (so-called cabinets) that are used to manufacture them. Previously, Samsung’s micro-LED housings had a brightness of 250 to 2000 nits (normal / peak), a contrast ratio of 10,000: 1, a color depth of 16 bits, a refresh rate of up to 100/120 Hz and a refresh rate of 155 ° / 135 ° horizontal / vertical viewing angle. Given the overall size of the latest displays, the latest modules are likely to have a lower pixel density, but for commercial applications like digital signage this may not be that important.

The largest versions of Samsung Wall Displays can be pre-ordered this week. Prices won’t be released, but if you have to ask, you probably can’t afford it.

