Advertisement

Samsung’s S20 series – including the S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra – is the first 5G-enabled phone in Canada, but consumers are still unable to use its 5G features.

The technology giant has kept its promise to be the first to deliver 5G devices to Canadian consumers. Samsung essentially launches the phones in Canada so that consumers can access a 5G device after the next generation of wireless technology is launched.

“We are delighted to put Canada’s first 5G device in the hands of consumers to ensure that users can take full advantage of 5G networks.” The Galaxy S20 5G series improves everything consumers do on their phones – video, games, communications and more, ”said Jennifer Safruk, vice president of sales and product management for Samsung Electronics Canada, in a press release.

Advertisement

It should be noted that the 6.2-inch S20 does not have a mmWave 5G. However, the 6.7-inch S20 Plus and S20 Ultra models have mmWave 5G. This means that initially only the latter two will work with ultra-fast networks.

Rogers, a Toronto-based national mobile operator, recently announced that testing of Samsung’s first 5G phone has been completed after the 5G network was launched in collaboration with Ericsson. At this point, the carrier’s CEO, Joe Natale, did not specify which device was being tested. Now it seems likely that the carrier has tested the S20 series.

Rogers’ network is currently using a 2.5 GHz spectrum and will use a 600 MHz spectrum later this year. The 600 MHz spectrum is suitable for the transmission of wireless data through dense urban buildings, which ensures uniform quality coverage. The network operator will also provide a 3.5 GHz spectrum and a shared dynamic spectrum, allowing the 4 G spectrum to be used for 5 G.

The Canadian government will auction a spectrum of 3500 MHz this year. This frequency spectrum is of crucial importance for 5G networks.

For this reason, it will take some time before Full-On-5G is available for commercial use in Canada, as the full functionality of the next generation of radio technologies will not be available until 2021.

In addition, the Montreal-based national airline Bell announced that Nokia is the “first” 5G partner and wants to work with several equipment suppliers, including Huawei. Vancouver-based Telus, the rest of the Big Three, has not yet selected its 5G provider.

Another factor that could potentially delay 5G in Canada is whether Huawei is allowed to participate in the rollout or not. The national security authorities are currently examining whether the Chinese technology company’s stake in 5G poses a security risk.

Currently, 5G-enabled phones in Canada can operate on 4G networks until they transition to 5G networks.

Here you can read more about the practical work of MobileSyrup with the new Samsung phones.

Update 11.01.20 4.30 p.m. ET: The article has been updated to include more information about the S20 range and its 5G features.

Advertisement