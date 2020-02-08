Advertisement

Huawei launched the Gentle Monster Smartglasses in Paris in March 2019. Huawei referred to summer 2019 to introduce it, although it ran until November 15, 2019. The Gentile Monster Eyewear from Huawei X can be viewed on the website here.

A few months after the Huawei event in Paris, Samsung’s first patent for smart glasses emerged, which was quite detailed. You can view our report on this patent here.

At the end of last month, the US Patent and Trademark Office released Samsung’s second smartglasses, entitled “Optical Device”.

Samsung’s patent 33 below shows augmented reality glasses that include a “first” augmented reality provider “# 10a and a” second augmented reality provider “# 10b, a support frame # 20 and eyeglass temples # 30a and # 30b ,

Samsung’s patent 31 above is a perspective view of an augmented reality deployment device, and particularly a curved lens.

Samsung’s Patent 1 is a perspective view of an augmented reality deployment device. Lens # 100 can also be formed in various suitable shapes other than the polyhedron, such as a circular cylinder, an elliptical cylinder, a semi-circular cylinder, a semi-elliptical cylinder, a distorted circular cylinder and / or a distorted semi-circular cylinder. The distorted circular cylinder and the distorted semicircular cylinder refer to a circular cylinder and a semicircular cylinder with an uneven diameter.

To expand an area of ​​the flexible display device # 200 that is visible to the user’s eye E, ie, a field of view (FOV) of the user, the lens may include a plurality of first reflective elements (# 410), a plurality of second reflective elements (# 420), several third reflective elements (# 430) and several fourth reflective elements (# 440).

Each of the first to fourth reflective elements may be smaller than a pupil of the user’s eye. For example, each of the first to fourth reflective elements may have a diameter of approximately 4 mm or less. In this case, since the user focuses on a real image (e.g., the user’s eyes are focused on a real image at this time), it can be difficult for the user to recognize the first through fourth reflective elements.

Samsung’s patent The above 16 is an alternative construction in which the lens is in the form of an elliptical cylinder with an elliptical first and second surface and a side surface.

Samsung’s patent application 20200026084 entitled “Optical Device”, published January 23, 2020, was filed in July 2019 in the United States and in July 2018 in Korea. It is a technical patent with 33 patent images covering various alternative design concepts.

Apple’s patent history shows that the various teams are working on several projects ranging from entry-level glasses to sophisticated glasses to advanced mixed realty HMD devices. In our HMD, Smartglasses + archive you can see the scope of Apple’s intellectual property.

