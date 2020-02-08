Advertisement

ARLINGTON, Texas – Police said on Friday that a 16-year-old student from Arlington High School was shot dead in the apartment complex on Thursday where he had been beating a bully at school for days. CBS DFW reports that one of these teenage suspects was in police custody after Samuel Reynolds’ death.

The police say it is just after 4:30 p.m. when Reynolds was shot in front of his house on the premises of an apartment complex. The teenager was taken to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The flags were lowered to half the staff at Arlington High School for 10th grade. According to the police, another student was selected and decided to intervene. The police say that courage costs his life.

Reynolds was a second student who played in nearby football teams.

Police say a 15-year-old who was still in middle school confronted Reynolds in the hallway of Pinewoods Apartments after Reynolds prevented the 15-year-old from attacking another student.

Samuel Reynolds

CBS DFW

Police say surveillance cameras captured the 15-year-old when he pulled a 40-caliber gun and shot it at Reynolds. The juvenile suspect was arrested shortly after the police watched the video.

They are angry that a young man was killed because he did the right thing and that someone gave a 15-year-old access to a gun.

“This is something we want an answer to,” said Christopher Cook, Arlington police officer. “We are fed up with children in our community coming into contact with, owning and using firearms.”

The police say they will prosecute who gave the 15-year-old a gun. The police have not released much information about the alleged shooter since he is a minor.

Arlington chief of police, Will Johnson, expressed disappointment with the crime on social media and said, “This senseless act of gun violence has no place in society and in our home community. This was an emotionally difficult case for respondents, Investigators and medical professionals. We will pay attention to how a young suspect accessed a firearm that was used in the offense. “

This senseless act of gun violence has no place in society and in our home community. This was an emotionally difficult case for the responding officers, investigators and medical professionals. We will focus our attention on how a juvenile suspect accessed a firearm used in the offense. pic.twitter.com/ZyLIuO6X7e

– Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) February 7, 2020

Johnson said that as the department gathered more information about the young suspect, they would pay special attention to how the boy got his hands on the “weapon actually used”.

Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Grief counselors were on Arlington High Friday to offer support to students, teachers and staff. Administrators in the Arlington Independent School District say they will stay on campus as long as necessary.

“I’m really sad about him,” said Reynolds friend Christian Vasquez. “When I found out about it, I wanted to cry. Because I … he was one of my favorite friends.”

