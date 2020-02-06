Advertisement

A summary of the Orange County Boys basketball highlights on Thursday:

Jacksyn Foti had a 41:39 win against Dana Hills against San Juan Hills on Thursday, which made the stallions an automatic qualifier for the CIF-SS Division 3AA playoffs.

San Juan Hills (11-17, 5-3) had to win to force Dana Hills into second place in the Sea View League. As a second-placed team, the stallions will receive an automatic berth in the playoffs that start next week.

@sjhhsbasketball defeats Dana Hills 41-39 with a blow from Jacksyn Foti. Stallions take 2nd place in the SeaView League. CIF playoffs next week. @ocvarsity @SouthOCsports @FrithRobert @sjhhsathletics @OCSportsZone @ZachCav @sjhstampede @SteveFryer pic.twitter.com/0m03CV0kte

– SJHHS BASKETBALL (@sjhhsbasketball) February 7, 2020

Grant Alarid had a team high of 11 points for San Juan Hills.

Dana Hills (18-8, 5-3) finished 23rd in Orange County and qualified for the 3AA Division playoffs.

In other games Thursday:

El Dorado 61, Yorba Linda 58: El Dorado upset North Hills League champion Yorba Linda in the regular season finale at Yorba Linda High.

The Golden Hawks (17-10, 3-2) reached second place in the league and automatically qualify for the playoffs of the 3AA division. If El Dorado had lost, Brea Olinda would have taken second place.

Jacob Kang made two free throws for El Dorado and had 20 seconds to take the Golden Hawks 59-58 in the lead.

John Bakke had a game high of 25 points for El Dorado and Dane Kiefer added 13.

No. 10 Mission Viejo 55, No. 3 Capistrano Valley 53: Matt Daniel scored four seconds before the end, giving Mission Viejo the win over Capo Valley in the South Coast League final.

The defeat was the only one in the league for Capo Valley (25-3, 7-1) to be included as league champions in the playoffs of Division 2AA.

Mission Viejo (23-5, 5-3) lost to Aliso Niguel on Tuesday but returned to Capo. The Diablos gave the Cougars the toughest test at the start of the season, a 41:40 win from Capo Valley on January 8th.

Nathan Hewitt had a team high of 19 points for the Diablos. Presley Eldridge and Griff Higgins had 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Mission Viejo will represent the South Coast League as a second-place team in the playoffs of Division 2AA.

Crean Lutheran 69, Pacifica 60: Crean Lutheran took second place in the Empire League by defeating Pacifica in the regular season finale at Pacifica High.

If Crean had lost Lutheran on Thursday and defeated Tustin Kennedy, the Saints would have taken Tustin for second place.

Michael Birket drove 15 points to Crean Lutheran (16-10, 7-3). Freshman Ben Abate had 14 points and 6-foot-11 in second year James Agany added 13 points and eight blocks.

Tyler Fabisiak led Pacifica (14-14, 2-8) with 28 points in the last game of his high school career.

No. 17 Tesoro 58, Laguna Hills 26: Tesoro dominated Laguna Hills and won the Sea View League championship for the second time in a row.

The Titans built a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Matt DeAngelo scored 18 of the 22 points in the first quarter and ended the game with 33 points and seven 3-points. Mike Mahlen and Chase Smaker each added seven points for Tesoro (21-4, 7-1).

The Titans will be number 1 in the Sea View League in Division 2AA playoffs.

SEA VIEW CHAMPS! 🏀 21-4 (7-1) for the 2nd consecutive year with 58-26 victory at Laguna Hills. The Titans took the lead 22-0 after the first quarter, led half with 33: 8 and drove from there with a full lineup. DeAngelo 33 points on (7) 3 and 7 Reb, grinding 7 points and 4 branches and Smaker 7 points for Titans pic.twitter.com/EL0nYE3LYc

– Tesoro Basketball (@Tesoro_Hoops) February 7, 2020

No. 25 Trabuco Hills 55, No. 22 San Clemente 52 (OT): Trabuco Hills upset San Clemente in a South Coast League game at Trabuco Hills High in extra time.

Trabuco Hills (15-12, 2-6) finished last in the South Coast League and is unlikely to receive an at-large seat in the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs.

Joey Longo led the Mustangs with 16 points and had three steals. Carson Haskell added nine points.

San Clemente (16-12, 3-5) lost their last four league games after a strong 3-1 start. It ended the league with Aliso Niguel for third place. The Tritons hope to create the Division 2A playoffs as a whole team.

No. 1 Mater Dei 64, No. 2 JSerra 51: Wilhelm Breidenbach had a strong performance that led Mater Dei to a victory over JSerra, which gave the monarchs the absolute championship in the Trinity League.

Breidenbach, a 6-foot-9 junior, had a game-high 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Aidan Prukop had 11 points and Harrison Hornery had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Mater Dei (22-6, 9-1) will likely be Orange County’s only representative in the Open Division playoffs.

JSerra (21-7, 6-4) finished third in the Trinity League and is likely to play in the Division 1 playoffs. Max Bowman led the Lions with 19 points.

No. 9 Servite 76, No. 12 Orange Lutheran 72 (OT): Servite overtook Orange Lutheran in overtime and secured fourth place in the Trinity League.

Servite (17-11, 3-7) will try again for the first time since 2016 to play the playoffs as an at-large team. The brothers would play in the 3AA division if they received a playoff bid.

Tajavis Miller had a team high of 26 points for the Friats and Kunal Bagga added 21.

Orange Lutheran (13-13, 1-9) ended the regular season with a 10-game losing streak and finished last in the Trinity League.

Northwood 71, Beckman 69 (OT): Shandon Sharifi scored a 5.5-second advantage in extra time that earned Northwood third place in the Pacific Coast League.

Northwood (11-17, 6-4) would have put the university in third place if it had lost.

Sharifi had a game high of 28 points and made five 3 points. Amit Flint had 16 points and Trent Harper added 13.

Beckman (15-13, 7-3) ended the regular season second in the PCL and qualified for the playoffs of the 2AA division. Freshman David Manea had 22 points for the patriots.

No. 4 Fairmont Prep 69, Capistrano Valley Christian 48: Atin Wright had 31 points to drive Fairmont Prep to a dominant win over Capo Valley Christian and to make the Huskies co-champions of the San Joaquin League.

Fairmont Prep (19-8, 7-1) ended the league game with Pacifica Christian for the championship. The two teams have split their two games this season.

Sophomore Kristian Jemerson had 18 points for the huskies. Fairmont Prep plays in the playoffs of Division 2AA.

Scottie McDowell led Capo Valley Christian with 14 points and shot all the shots off the field. The Eagles (13-15, 3-5) finished third with Saddleback Valley Christian in the San Joaquin League.

