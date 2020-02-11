Advertisement

MANCHESTER, N.H. –

Bernie Sanders won the presidential primary Tuesday evening in New Hampshire, beating moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scoring the first clear win in the chaotic 2020 nomination battle of the Democratic Party.

In his victory, 78-year-old Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, defeated a strong challenge from the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. The dueling Democrats represent different generations, see different paths to the nomination and embrace conflicting visions of the future of America.

While Sanders and Buttigieg were celebrating, Amy Klobuchar scored an unexpected third place that gives her a way out of New Hampshire while the primary season continues to the series of state-to-state matches ahead of us.

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden placed disappointing fourth and fifth place respectively and were on their way to finishing with zero state delegates.

The New Hampshire vote gives new clarity to a democratic competition that forms a struggle between two men, separated by four decades in age and clashing political ideologies. Sanders is a leading progressive voice who has demanded much government intervention in health care and other sectors of the economy for decades. Buttigieg has insisted on more incremental change, and chose to give Americans the option to keep their private health insurance while appealing to Republicans and independents who may not be satisfied with Trump.

Their disparate temperaments were seen on Tuesday as they spoke before encouraging supporters.

“We are going to win because we have the agenda that meets the needs of working people in this country,” Sanders said. “This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.”

Buttigieg took an optimistic tone: “Thanks to you, a campaign that some said they should not be here at all has shown that we are here to stay.”

Both men have strength in the next phase of the campaign, but they face very different political challenges.

While Warren made it clear that she will remain in the race, Sanders, well-funded and with a fiery army of supporters, has confirmed his status as the clear leader of the party’s progressive wing.

Meanwhile, Buttigieg has to prove that he can get support from colored voters who are crucial to winning the nomination. And unlike Sanders, he still has several rivals in his own ideological wing of the party to contend with. They include Klobuchar, whose striking debate performance led to a late wave in New Hampshire and a growing national following. Although deeply wounded, Biden promises strength in the coming South Carolina. And although former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg was not on Tuesday’s vote, he will be looming next month when the competition reaches states that offer hundreds of delegates.

After a chaotic start of a primary vote last week in Iowa, the Democrats hoped that New Hampshire would shape their urgent search to choose someone to take on Trump in November. At least two candidates dropped out after a weak finish on Tuesday evening: moderate Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and political newcomer Andrew Yang, who in the past year drew a small but loyal following and was one of the three remaining candidates in the race.

The struggling candidates who were still in the race tried to minimize the latest results.

Warren, who spent months as a Democratic leader, offered an optimistic look at the face of cheering supporters: “Our campaign is built for the long term, and we are just starting.”

After predicting that he would take “a hit” in New Hampshire after a distant fourth place in Iowa, Biden essentially abandoned the state. He traveled to South Carolina on Tuesday while betting his candidacy on a strong show there later this month, encouraged by support from black voters.

Yet history suggests that the first in the nation will primarily have a huge impact on the 2020 race. In modern times, no democrat has ever become the general candidate for the party without finishing first or second in New Hampshire.

Sanders and Buttigieg were on their way to win the same number of New Hampshire delegates with the most votes in the vote, with Klobuchar a few behind. Warren, Biden and the rest of the field were excluded and did not reach the 15% threshold required for delegates.

The AP assigned nine delegates each to Sanders and Buttigieg and six to Klobuchar.

The action was on the democratic side, but Trump easily won the Republican primary of New Hampshire. He was faced with symbolic opposition from the former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

With most of the votes, Trump had already collected more votes in the New Hampshire primary editor than any incumbent president in history. His vote share approached the modern historical high for a sitting president, 86.43% instituted by Ronald Reagan in 1984. Weld received around 9% of the votes from the New Hampshire Republicans.

The political spotlight is quickly shifting to Nevada, where Democrats will hold caucuses on February 22. But several candidates, including Warren and Sanders, are planning to visit other states that vote for Super Tuesday in the coming days to indicate that they are in the race for the long distance.

Peoples reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Seth Borenstein and Zeke Miller in Washington, Will Weissert, Holly Ramer and Thomas Beaumont contributed from New Hampshire.

