Senator Bernie Sanders and former Mayor of South Bend, Indian Mayor Pete Buttigieg, led a crowded field in the race for the Democratic President’s nomination on New Hampshire Tuesday. In this first election in the nation, voters choose from eleven Democratic candidates, including former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is not elected in New Hampshire.

Most polling stations in New Hampshire close at 7 or 8 p.m. Eastern.

Notably, the Associated Press reported Tuesday that Bloomberg had won votes in Dixville Notch, the tiny community that is known to have stuck to its tradition of voting at midnight, making it the country’s and nation’s first primary voters.

The AP said Bloomberg won three enrollment votes, one from a Republican and two from Democrats. The other votes went to Sanders and Buttigieg.

According to RealClear Politics New Hampshire, Sanders had a 7.4 point advantage over Buttigieg with 21.3 points on Tuesday afternoon with 28.7 points.

Sanders represents the neighboring state of Vermont and won the most votes in the chaotic Iowa caucus of the past week. Buttigieg won most of the delegates in Iowa, although The Associated Press said it was not possible to determine a winner in Iowa.

The New Hampshire Democratic Primary also includes independent voters.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden all scored 11 points.

A win in New Hampshire could take a big leap forward if the candidates compete alongside the Nevada and South Carolina primaries before Super Tuesday, March 3rd. Super Tuesday states and territories this time include Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

