MANCHESTER, NH >> Bernie Sanders had a small lead tonight on Pete Buttigieg in the New Hampshire Democratic primary while the two I from different generations and wings of their party fought to lead the chaotic nomination battle to face President Donald Trump.

After knotting essentially in Iowa last week, the strong screenings from Buttigieg and Sanders confirmed their status at the top of the 2020 democratic field. And an unexpectedly strong performance from Amy Klobuchar gave her a stronger road from New Hampshire while the match continue to the bridge with the most important primary competitions ahead.

The power of Sanders and Buttigieg was inversely matched by the struggle of former Vice President Joe Biden, who spent most of the past year as the national leader of the Democrats, but fled for hours from New Hampshire before the polls waited for a bad finish. With the final return, he fought for fourth place with Elizabeth Warren, a disappointing turn for the senator from neighboring Massachusetts.

Neither Biden nor Warren were on their way to receive delegates.

With still votes in, the race was too early to call. But the front runners were cheerleading and were welcomed by their supporters.

“So many of you chose to enter a new era of challenge with a new generation of leadership,” Buttigieg said.

Sanders boasted of “a movement from coast to coast … to defeat the most dangerous president.”

The New Hampshire vote made it clear that the early days of the Democratic competition will be a struggle that largely takes place between two men who are four decades old and who are ideological opposites. Sanders is a leading, progressive voice calling for substantial government intervention in healthcare and other sectors of the economy. Buttigieg has insisted on more incremental changes, giving Americans the option to maintain their private health insurance and to appeal to Republicans and independents who may not be satisfied with Trump.

Yet Sanders and Buttigieg enter the next phase of the campaign in various political positions.

While Warren made it clear that she will stay in the race, Sanders, well-funded and with a fiery army of supporters, quickly becomes the leader of the party’s progressive wing.

Meanwhile, Buttigieg still has moderate rivals to contend with, including Klobuchar, whose striking debate performance has led to a late wave in New Hampshire. Biden promises strength in the coming South Carolina, while former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg did not participate in today’s vote, but will appear next month.

Biden, after dismal performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, puts his candidacy on a strong January 29 victory in South Carolina, which is the first state with a significant black population to weigh on the Democratic race.

After a chaotic start of primary voting last week in Iowa, the Democrats hoped that New Hampshire would provide clarity in their urgent search to choose someone to hire Trump in November. At least two candidates dropped out after a weak finish tonight: just-the-facts moderate Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and political newcomer Andrew Yang, who in the past year attracted a small but loyal following and was one of only three candidates in color in the race.

While struggling candidates tried to minimize the latest results, history suggests that the first in the nation will primarily have a huge impact on the 2020 race. In modern times, no democrat has ever become the party’s general election candidate without finishing first or second in New Hampshire.

The action was on the democratic side, but Trump easily won the Republican primary of New Hampshire. He was faced with symbolic opposition from the former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

Warren, one of the front runners for months, offered an optimistic look at the face of cheering supporters: “Our campaign has been built for the long term and we are just starting.”

Despite a shameful defeat that raised questions about her way ahead, Warren promised to trudge on.

After predicting that he would take “a hit” in New Hampshire after a distant fourth place in Iowa, Biden essentially abandoned the state. He traveled to South Carolina today betting his candidacy on a strong show there later this month, encouraged by support from black voters.

More than a year after Democrats began to announce their presidential candidates, the party is struggling to unite behind a message or messenger in its desperate quest to defeat Trump. This increased the deployment of the New Hampshire primary because voters weighed whether candidates were too liberal, too moderate or inexperienced – vulnerabilities that could play in Trump’s favor in the fall.

He was not in the vote, but Bloomberg, a billionaire from New York, loomed over the New Hampshire competition because moderates could not embrace any alternative to Sanders.

Bloomberg skipped all four states that are voting this month for dozens of delegate matches in March. He has already spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the effort.

Sanders and Buttigieg were on their way to win the same number of delegates with the majority of the votes, and Klobuchar a few behind. Warren, Biden and the rest of the field were excluded and did not reach the 15% threshold required for delegates.

AP has assigned six delegates each to Sanders and Buttigieg and four to Klobuchar with eight to be mentioned.

After Iowa and New Hampshire, Buttigieg had a delegate lead over Sanders with another Iowa delegate to be assigned and Buttigieg who led so little in that controversial count. Klobuchar now joins closely in a second row with Warren and Biden, about ten delegates behind the two leaders.

Democrats kept a close eye on how many people showed up for today’s game. The New Hampshire State Secretary predicted a record turnout, but if that didn’t come true, Democrats would face the prospect of waning enthusiasm after a relatively weak show in Iowa last week and the rising polls by Trump.

The political spotlight is quickly shifting to Nevada, where Democrats will hold caucuses on February 22. But several candidates, including Warren and Sanders, are planning to visit states that vote for Super Tuesday in the coming days, to indicate that they are long in the race.

