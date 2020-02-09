Advertisement

WASHINGTON >> Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign is planning to ask for a “partial review” of the results of last week’s caucuses in Iowa.

A campaign assistant confirmed the plans tonight, anticipating a Monday deadline for candidates to ask the Iowa Democratic Party to reassess the results. A resit is not a recount, but a check of the number of votes to check whether the results have been added correctly.

The state party today released updated results showing Pete Buttigieg leading Sanders through two equivalents of the 2,152 counts.

The Associated Press is still unable to declare a winner because he believes the results may not be completely accurate and can still be revised.

Both Buttigieg and Sanders have claimed the victory in the caucuses – Buttigieg, because he has a paper thin lead in the delegates; Sanders, because he received the most support in general. But the chaos and inconsistencies in reporting the results have raised widespread doubts and have given rise to sharp criticism of the process by candidates and party leaders, and the field has largely shifted its focus to the next primary state, New Hampshire.

Technical problems caused the necessary attention. An app used by party volunteers to report results and jammed phone lines set up for the same purpose resulted in the Iowa Democratic Party making no results public until almost a day after the event. Party volunteers found inconsistencies in the complicated mathematics used by caucus volunteers to calculate the outcome of each individual caucus.

To confirm the validity of the data received, Iowa Democratic Party officials spent much of the week collecting paper reports of the results and comparing them with the numbers reported by volunteers. But problems continued to tease the party’s reporting, and the Iowa Democratic Party said on Saturday that it assessed the reported inconsistencies in 95 districts. Today, they released updated results, giving Buttigieg a slight head start in the number of participants.

But the updated results largely left problems with the complicated maths used to keep the results intact at the individual caucus sites, known as sites – because, according to party leadership, establishing math would break the law.

Precise leaders must complete a “caucus math worksheet” on each caucus site to record the number of attendees and the results of the first and second voting rounds. These worksheets are signed by the district leader, secretary, and representatives of each campaign present to confirm their accuracy, and they are considered the official paper record of what happened in each individual caucus room.

The Iowa Democratic Party used those paper documents to ensure that they matched the figures that the party publicly reported. But errors in the worksheet are plentiful. In some cases there were problems in adding votes for candidates, or the final number of people who participated after the two rounds of voting was greater than the original number.

In other countries, district leaders have made mistakes in using the formula of the party that translates rough votes into “equivalents of state delegates,” which are ultimately used to calculate how many national delegates each candidate receives.

But in an email from an internal party sent this weekend, Towa Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, said that according to the advice of party lawyer, Shayla McCormally, those worksheets are considered legal documents and that they are manipulated would be a crime.

“It is the legal voting behavior of the caucus, like a vote. The seriousness of the record is made clear by the language at the bottom that indicates that misrepresentation of the information is a crime, “McCormally said in the party’s internal email. “Therefore, changes or tampering with the magazine can result in a claim of election interference or misconduct.”

