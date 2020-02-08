Advertisement

Bernie Sanders asked the Democratic Party at a forum of an abortion rights group in New Hampshire on Saturday to send a note to the Republicans about the appointment of federal judges. Sanders said in the National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL) forum that conservatives have managed to win judges because they cultivate them from scratch – and liberals should too.

When asked why Democrats are not as successful as Republicans in appointing federal judges, Sanders referred to federal society. The powerful right-wing legal organization has long spoken out for conservative judges and has been used by President Trump to appoint judges Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

According to Politico, Kavanaugh’s confirmation made him the fifth judge with links to federal society, who held only nine seats in the court.

Sanders said Mr. Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were “ready for the first day” with “right” judges recognized by the Federalist Society.

“You thought it through,” he said of Republicans.

At the @ NARAL forum in NH, @berniesanders says that the Rs & Federalist Society supports young, “right” lawyers and judges.

Sanders says Democrats have to do the same with young liberals.

“We can learn some lessons from the right wing,” he says.

Acknowledgments McConnell & DT for printing judges.

Sanders asked the audience, “Do you know what we do every day in the Senate?” Then he answered his own question: “We are appointing right judges.”

“They have the Federal Society, a right-wing funded group that works with young lawyers, cares for them, takes them with them, nominates them and passes them on to the Supreme Court, the district courts and the district court,” said Sanders.

The Federalist Society was founded in 1982 as a student group at Yale University. A 2018 article entitled “The Weekend at Yale That Changed American Politics” describes how three young law students created what is arguably the most influential conservative legal group in the country. Political reporter Michael Kruse told CBS News in 2018 that its liberal counterpart, the American Constitution Society, founded in 2001, had never had the same impact.

Sanders said on Saturday that Democrats should start “taking a look at good young lawyers across the country and taking them to court.”

“We can learn a few lessons from what the right wing is doing in this country,” he said. “The Republicans have politicized the judiciary in a way that Democrats have not.”

Sanders also went into concepts he had spoken to before the country’s highest court. He said he was against the conflict with the Supreme Court and supported the idea of ​​a judge rotation.

“What the Supreme Court says is that a federal judge has a lifelong appointment. Doesn’t say that lifelong appointment has to be with the Supreme Court, but with a federal court,” Sanders said. “And there are some brains out there, legal scholars who think you could transfer Supreme Court judges to the district or district courts, I’ll definitely look at that.”

At Friday’s democratic debate, Sanders said he would have an litigation abortion test for his picks at the Supreme Court.

“I will never appoint someone to the Supreme Court or federal courts in general who is not 100% pro Roe against Wade,” he said.

