MANCHESTER, N.H. – Bernie Sanders won the presidential election in New Hampshire on Tuesday evening, narrowly prevailed against moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and achieved the first clear victory in the chaotic nomination battle of the Democratic Party in 2020.

In his victory, 78-year-old Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, struck back a strong challenger to the 38-year-old former mayor of the Midwest – two men who represent different generations and wings of their party.

“This win here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” said Sanders.

As Sanders and Buttigieg celebrated, an unexpectedly strong performance by Amy Klobuchar led her out of New Hampshire as the competition continued to a number of state primary competitions ahead of her. Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren posted disappointing results and were well on the way to closing with zero state delegates.

The New Hampshire vote has made it clear that the beginnings of democratic competition will be a struggle primarily between two men aged four decades and ideological opposites. Sanders is a leading progressive voice that calls for substantial government intervention in healthcare and other economic sectors. Buttigieg pushed for further incremental changes to give Americans the opportunity to maintain their private health insurance and to target Republicans and Independents who may be dissatisfied with Trump.

“Thanks to you, a campaign that some said shouldn’t be here at all showed that we will stay here,” Buttigieg said cheering followers.

However, Sanders and Buttigieg move into the next phase of the campaign in different political positions.

While Warren made it clear that she would stay in the race, Sanders, well funded and with a fiery army of followers, quickly became the leader of the party’s progressive wing.

In the meantime, Buttigieg is still struggling with moderate rivals, including Klobuchar, whose outstanding debate has led to a late boom in New Hampshire. Biden promises strength in upcoming South Carolina, while former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg was not elected on Tuesday but is due next month.

After a chaotic start to the primary elections in Iowa last week, Democrats hoped that New Hampshire would make clarity in their urgent search for someone to take on Trump in November. At least two candidates dropped out on Tuesday night after poor placements: Colorado’s moderate Senator, Michael Bennet, and newcomer Andrew Yang, who had a small but loyal fan base last year, and one of only three candidates left Color in the race.

As the struggling contestants endeavor to minimize the latest results, history suggests that the first in the nation will have a huge impact on the 2020 race. In modern times, no Democrat has ever been the candidate for the party’s general election without taking first or second place in New Hampshire.

The action was on the democratic side, but Trump easily won the New Hampshire Republican primary. He faced strong opposition from former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

Warren, who had been among the frontrunners for months, was optimistic when confronted with cheering supporters: “Our campaign is long-term and we’re just getting started.”

Despite an embarrassing defeat that raises questions about her way forward, Warren vows to continue.

After predicting that he would score after a distant fourth place in Iowa, New Hampshire, Biden essentially ceded the state. He traveled to South Carolina on Tuesday when he put his candidacy on a strong show that was strengthened later this month with the support of black voters.

He wasn’t in the poll, but Bloomberg, a New York billionaire, faced the New Hampshire competition when the moderates didn’t take a single alternative to Sanders. The former New York mayor skipped all four states that voted for dozens of delegate-rich competitions in March this month. He has already spent hundreds of millions of dollars on this effort.

Bloomberg returns to the campaign path with stops in Tennessee on Wednesday, but has yet to go through an in-depth review after new questions surfaced on Tuesday to support New York’s controversial stop-and-frisk policy, targeting a disproportionately large number of black people should.

Sanders and Buttigieg were on the right track to win the same number of New Hampshire delegates with most of the votes, and Klobuchar a few fewer. Warren, Biden and the rest of the field were banned and did not meet the 15% threshold required for delegates.

AP allocated six delegates to Sanders and Buttigieg, and four delegates to Klobuchar, eight of which still have to be called.

After Iowa and New Hampshire, Buttigieg had a delegate lead over Sanders and a delegate from Iowa that had yet to be allocated. Klobuchar now joins a second row with Warren and Biden, about ten delegates behind the two leaders.

Democrats watched closely how many people appeared for the competition on Tuesday. New Hampshire’s Secretary of State predicted record turnout. Should this not happen, however, Democrats would question the prospect of waning enthusiasm after a relatively weak appearance in Iowa last week and Trump’s rising polls.

The political spotlight is rapidly shifting to Nevada, where the Democrats will hold caucuses on February 22. However, some candidates, including Warren and Sanders, plan to visit states in the coming days that will vote on Super Tuesday to signal that they are dragging for a long time.

Peoples reported from Washington. Associated Press authors Seth Borenstein from Washington, Will Weissert, Holly Ramer and Thomas Beaumont from New Hampshire.

