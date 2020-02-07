Advertisement

The Iowa Democratic Party announced the final outcome of the Monday rally on Thursday evening, indicating that Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) had won the most votes, but former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, won the most “State delegates” equivalents – with a narrow lead of 564-562.

Sanders and Buttigieg will receive the same number of delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

United Press International reported:

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, India, received 26.20 percent of the participants, while Senator Sanders of Vermont received 26.13 percent, resulting in a virtual tie in which both candidates won 11 participants. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren received 18 percent and five delegates, former Vice President Joe Biden 15.8 percent and two delegates, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar 12.3 percent and one delegate.

However, as the New York Times noted, Sanders had a significant advantage in popular voting – both the “first vote” and the final vote after the “second vote” than the voters, whose candidates had 15% of their votes Districts not reached in the first vote could choose another candidate.

Sanders won over 6,000 more votes than Buttigieg in the first vote and over 2,500 more in the final vote.

The Associated Press refused to name a winner, citing the confusing and conflicting results that had been delayed by the failure of an app that the state’s Democrats had used to collect district data.

Buttigieg declared victory on Monday – early, but maybe exactly. On Thursday, Sanders said he was the winner as he had a 3.5% lead in the first ballot. Some observers agreed:

AP says it cannot declare a winner in the Iowa Democratic Caucus based on arcane SDE calculations. With 99% reporting, Sanders has 6,114 votes (3.5 percentage points) in the first vote and 2,631 votes (1.6 points) in the second vote. Neither is too close to call. Sanders won. pic.twitter.com/mXKwgb1OMb

– Byron York (@ByronYork), February 7, 2020

Sanders’ supporters increasingly accused the party of manipulating the vote against him. In a statement on Thursday evening, the Sanders campaign denied the final number of delegates, noting that given the disagreement, the true winner regarding the delegates “will never be known for certain”.

