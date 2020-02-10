Advertisement

Sandra Oh just entered the red Oscars of 2020 Oscars and everyone can probably go home now. That’s because, thanks to Elie Saab, the actress finally has her own lifelike The Princess Diaries moment and we are still trying to process the amount of beauty that is available.

The Killing Eve star appeared in a sweeping dusty pink dress with ultra dramatic puffy tulle sleeves, a deep neckline, an oversized bow at the waist and graceful translucent crystal details. Rows of tulle ruffles along the train of the skirt add even more texture and visual interest. With her hair swept away in a sophisticated up-do, Oh really looks like modern royalty.

We’ve seen Oh pretty in pink before. At Emmy’s 2019 she was wearing a bubblegum pink dress by Zac Posen, which was perhaps a subtle nod to Killing Eve herself. That specific dress – with its beloved neckline and tailored silhouette – was a departure from her Oscars look, which is much more dramatic and royal. Again, Oh proves she is a versatile style star who can finish practically any variation of pink. Of course she would look good in any color, but we especially love her in these softer hues.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Oh has been very open about experimenting with her personal style as she gets older, and more willing to take daring tailor risks.

“I was more uncertain when I was 20 than at 47,” she told InStyle in an interview last year. “At 47 it is like this:” Do you need a crazy dress with mirrors [see photo above]? Yes, of course.

Based on her recent appearances of red carpet, Oh is clearly the job of getting bigger and bolder with her appearance.

