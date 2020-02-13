Sanjeev Chawla, who was allegedly involved in a game manipulation racket, was extradited from London and brought to Delhi. He is said to be indicted in India for game manipulation during the South Africa tour in 2000.

This is India’s first successful extradition since the signing of the UK deal in 1992. The only earlier extradition was voluntary: Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel, who was sought in a 2002 unrest in Gujarat, agreed to do so in October 2016 to be delivered.

The European Court of Human Rights had refused to intervene last week, and Chawla was previously refused permission to appeal during a hearing on January 16. The order to deliver him within 28 days was approved on January 23.

Chawla is placed in the Tihar prison.

According to court records, India requested extradition of Chawla on suspicion of criminal behavior between January and March 2000. It was discovered when law enforcement officials wiretapped an independent investigation.

Chawla is said to have played a central role in the conspiracy with Hansie Cronje, the late captain of the South African cricket team, to plan a South Africa tour to India from February to March 2000.

Chawla, born in Delhi, moved to Great Britain in 1996. India made the extradition request on February 1, 2016, which was confirmed on March 11, 2016 by the Home Secretary. His case was first heard by the Westminster Magistrates Court and later by the High Court.