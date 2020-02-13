In a properly functioning city government, the council is responsible for policy-making and various stakeholders contribute to the discussion but do not control it. Unfortunately, Santa Ana is an example of a city where a powerful interest group has gained too much power and where council members often lack the courage to stand up for themselves.

The most recent example concerns the city’s public security agency, which collects community contributions on neighborhood security and code issues. The board has been credited with achieving key goals, including the opening of a family justice center that provides a central location for abuse victims to receive social services.

However, the Santa Ana Police Officers Association recently requested that two city council members – Ceci Iglesias and Juan Villegas – be removed from the board. The union was involved in an ugly political argument with these members. It spent $ 220,000 on an ongoing recall from Iglesias and $ 100,000 on a separate (but deferred) recall from Villegas.

In a letter to the city council dated January 31, the union made various allegations against the two, but emphasized this point: “It instructed the city’s employees to separate the entire police budget so that they could say” No. “Can vote budget that supports the operation and existence of public security. “In plain language: Iglesias and Villegas rejected the police’s unsustainable increases in salaries, which weighed on the budget.

The police union is free to hold political resentments and recall elections, but the council is elected to represent the public. Instead of saying “no” to the union, the council voted 4-2 to simply dissolve the public security agency. It also dissolved all standing committees.

Members said the controversy provided an opportunity to restructure and rationalize the committee process, and to save employees time and money. That may be so, but it seems to us that it is a barge – an opportunity for the Council not to deal directly with the unreasonable and politically motivated demands of the union. At some point, the council must remind the union who is on the podium.