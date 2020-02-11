Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Santa Clara County in California has two of the twelve confirmed cases of the Wuhan corona virus in the United States.

It has extended the state of emergency due to the corona virus by another 30 days

Province officials say there have been no new cases of infection in Santa Clara

California has six of the 12 confirmed cases of the new corona virus (2019-nCoV) in the United States, and four of these six cases are in the neighboring provinces of Santa Clara and San Benito.

On February 3, the Santa Clara District Board of Trustees first declared a local health need due to the corona virus. On Monday the board was asked to ratify the statement and to extend it for another 30 days. The resolution was adopted unanimously, Kron 4 local TV station said.

Officials from Santa Clara County clarified that the extension does not mean that there is an increased risk to the public due to the corona virus. They said that the expansion ensures that the province is prepared to respond effectively to the outbreak. The expansion will also allow Santa Clara to receive mutual resources from the state of California and other jurisdictions.

Advertisement

From Tuesday morning, Hong Kong time, the 2019 nCoV outbreak has resulted in the deaths of 1,013 people (all but two on mainland China) and caused 42,759 confirmed cases since it was reported in December 2019.

The two confirmed cases in Santa Clara concern a resident who has recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the global coronavirus outbreak; and a woman from China visiting the county. Local officials said both tested positive for the corona virus in the province. They said that both cases are not related to each other and that there is no evidence of a person-to-person corona virus spreading in Santa Clara, with more than two million residents.

Both patients have stayed at home since they returned to the US, except for medical assistance. The first patient is a resident of Santa Clara County who returned from China on January 24. He entered the country through San Jose International Airport.

Province officials said this man claims to have come into contact with “very few” people since returning from China to the US. They said this man “isolated himself.”

The second infected person is a visitor to Santa Clara County. She arrived at San Francisco International Airport on January 23 to visit relatives in Santa Clara. The woman said she has stayed at home since she arrived. She is regularly checked and provincial officials say she is not sick enough to be admitted to hospital. Relatives of the infected woman have also been placed in quarantine.

Officials said the risk of the coronavirus infecting other residents of Santa Clara remains low. They asked everyone to continue their normal activities and to practice good health hygiene, as it is also the high point of the flu season.

San Benito County in the south has two confirmed cases: a man and a woman who tested positive for the corona virus. Officials said the husband recently traveled from Wuhan. The woman did not do that, so this was a person-to-person transfer.

The death toll of the new coronavirus caught up with the worldwide fatalities in the SARS epidemic of 2002-03 Photo: AFP / NOEL CELIS

.

Advertisement