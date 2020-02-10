Advertisement

Saoirse Ronan wore a seriously heavy dress for the Oscars of 2020. The Gucci creation had a black and cream colored peplum waist and a long purple train for which three people had to leave the car in which Ronan arrived. Casual, right?

In a nod to sustainability, her stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, told E! News that the black part of the dress is made from the same wheel of fabric that was used to make Ronan’s recent all-black BAFTA’s dress.

For this year’s Oscars, the Little Women star debuted with a different hairstyle, a brand new pony on the red carpet. They accessorized with Gucci hair clips and diamond chandelier earrings. Her updated look comes at the perfect moment: she has been nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in the Greta Gurwig-directed film, so she is likely to get a lot of camera time during the ceremony.

Advertisement

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Little Women collected a total of six Oscars nominations, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. But noticeably Gerwig received no nod in the Best Director category, which completely excluded female nominees. Last month, in an interview with Deadline, Ronan expressed the bittersweet feelings associated with her nomination and Gerwig’s snub in the Best Director category.

“I feel that if you are nominated for Best Photo, you are essentially nominated for Best Director,” Ronan told the publication. “But for me, Greta has made two perfect films since she was founded, and I hope that when she makes her next perfect film, she will be recognized for everything because I think she is one of the most important filmmakers of our time.”

Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

But Ronan said she believes Gerwig will continue to make excellent films in the future, regardless of whether the Academy recognizes her talent. “This just makes her more determined to do brilliant work and keep doing great work,” she said.

Advertisement