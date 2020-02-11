Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan is definitely on the right track, from a major body transformation to a hallmark in the industry by only working in two films, Kedarnath and Simmba. The actress has Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1 in her kitten and her fans are keen to see them on the big screen soon. But recently, the naysayers beat up the actress in the trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal because of her “excess”. , In response to the trolls, Sara said that she doesn’t mind being trolled for her looks, hairstyle, or personal life, but when it comes to her job, it makes a difference how passionate she is about her career and how much Effort she invests. Sara added that she would appreciate if the criticism she faces is constructive, not just the devil, since she is here to learn, and that’s the most important thing for her.

Sara is currently promoting Love Aaj Kal with co-star Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel to the eponymous star by Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The release is scheduled for February 14, 2020.

