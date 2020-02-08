Advertisement

Saracens got away with a € 50,000 fine after admitting that they had used an unqualified player in their Heineken Champions Cup match against Racing 92 last month.

An independent disciplinary committee, half of which was suspended, was sufficient after accepting the situation due to an administrative error.

Saracens played against Titi Lamositele in the match, even though the U.S. international’s work permit had expired the day before her 27:24 win at Allianz Park.

Saracens were fined € 50,000, of which € 25,000 are suspended until the end of the 2020/21 season after an independent hearing in London that evening.

It was suspected that the reigning European champion had dropped out of the competition because he had already dropped out of the Premier League due to violations of the cap.

Although there was no precedent for this type of administrative error, the French club Grenoble was severely punished for using a non-eligible player against London Welsh in the 2012-13 European Challenge Cup.

Grenoble, who won the game 20: 9, had four match balls withdrawn when London Welsh took a 28-0 win.

Saracens finished second in their Champions Cup group last month and secured an away quarter-finals in Leinster on April 4. Saracens beat Racing 92 at home last month (Adam Davy / PA)

If the win against Racing, which displaced Glasgow Warriors from the last quarter-final of the Champions Cup, had been overturned, or Saracens had docked at least two match balls, they would have been eliminated from the competition.

Independent Disciplinary Committee chairman Roger Morris said on Friday evening: “After carefully considering a complaint against a player who has been with Saracens since 2014 and still has a contract with the club, the commission believes this is the case This was an unfortunate series of events caused by administrative oversight.

“However, the Saracens are violating the disciplinary rules of the Heineken Champions Cup, and this violation is misconduct that can be reasonably punished with a fine.”

News of the Saracen continental lifeline came at the same time they were beaten 28-7 in the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final against Sale Sharks.

📝 A lot of passion from a young Saracen team at AJ Bell, but it shouldn’t be that Sale Sharks made it to the @ premrugby Cup final.

So the match went matchhttps: //t.co/9CvZHqWxQY

The club’s senior academy coach, Adam Powell, subsequently refused to accept the impact of the decision, insisting that it had no impact on the recent setback on the pitch.

Powell said, “The hearing was a good result, of course, but they probably don’t even know about the boys and their response.”

Powell admitted that his side, who scored their only goal with Rotimi Segun 20 minutes before the end, had taken up the fight.

“It was difficult because Sale had a very experienced team,” said Powell.

“Every day they are one of the best defensive teams in the league, and it was no different here.”

