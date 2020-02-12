Advertisement

Sarah, Duchess of York, has signed a deal with seven books with the Australian publisher Serenity Press.

Serenity Press publisher Karen Mc Dermott said she was “pleased” to welcome the royal party to the company.

“We are pleased to welcome the Duchess to our press,” she said in a statement released Wednesday.

“Her beautiful books are aligned with our core value of sharing nurturing stories that make young minds stronger.

“We can’t wait to put these books in the hands of readers.”

They also said that the Duchess “looks forward” to publishing her new work in Australia and New Zealand.

The acquisition is an exciting addition to the current Serenity Press list, with fairy tale, fantasy and folkloric authors Kate Forsyth, Juliet Marillier, Sophie Masson and Jane Talbot.

The Duchess is an experienced author who has written more than 25 books.

She has previously written two children’s book series.

Between 1989 and 1996 she wrote six titles for the Budgie the Little Helicopter series.

The books were so popular that an animated television series was broadcast in 1994 based on the characters.

She also published five books between 2003 and 2009 as part of her Little Red series.

The idea for those books came from a doll that the charity organization of the Duchess “Chances for Children” sold to raise money to help “forgotten children in America.”

Sarah told CBS in 2003 that she likes to write children’s books because she likes to think like a child.

“I like to look at life through the eyes of my youth, because I think it means you can be spontaneous and creative and just have fun, you know?” She said.

The first book in the new series will be available mid-2020.

