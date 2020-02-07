Advertisement

The Saskatchewan-based company SaskTel has received approval from the province to purchase additional Huawei network devices to expand its 4G network.

According to a report by the Regina Leader-Post, Saskatchewan’s Provincial Secretary Don Morgan, who is responsible for SaskTel, confirmed that the government has approved the move.

“We follow the example of Bell and Telus and use the Huawei equipment in the towers. The product is excellent.” It works really well, ”Morgan told the leader post.

SaskTel was waiting for the federal government to decide to use Huawei devices. The Chinese telecommunications company has been in controversy over its network equipment over connections to the Chinese government. Chinese law requires Chinese companies to work with the government.

In addition, the U.S. has urged its allies to exclude Huawei devices from 5G, the next generation of network infrastructure, for security reasons.

However, SaskTel planned to build around 100 towers across the province to expand the 4G network. According to the Leader Post, the network operator has already installed Huawei devices worth around $ 200 million in its network. SaskTel uses the devices in non-core infrastructures.

Unfortunately, waiting for a federal decision delayed SaskTel’s plans. The company has now used up the remaining inventory of Huawei devices. As part of the 100-tower plan, SaskTel hoped to build 40 to 45 towers by the end of March. Instead, it will only have 15.

The regulatory approval will allow SaskTel to resupply Huawei devices to build additional towers for the project. However, SaskTel will not use the device for the upcoming 5G rollout.

In addition, the federal government has yet to publish a decision on Huawei. Morgan told the leader post that a decision that forces SaskTel to remove existing Huawei devices would be a “worst case scenario”.

In addition, SaskTel’s decision is in line with other Huawei decisions. For example, the UK said it would use Huawei devices in non-core infrastructures.

Source: Regina Leader-Post

