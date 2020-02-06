Advertisement

September 28

Host: Woody Harrelson

Musical guest: Billie Eilish

5th of October

Host: Phoebe Waller Bridge

Musical guest: Taylor Swift

12 October

Host: David Harbor

Musical guest: Camila Cabello

November 2nd

Host: Kristen Stewart

Musical guest: cold play

November 16

Host: Harry Styles

Musical guest: Harry Styles

December 7

Host: Jennifer Lopez

Musical guest: DaBaby

December 14

Host: Scarlett Johansson

Musical guest: Niall Horan

21st of December

Host: Eddie Murphy

Musical guest: Lizzo

January 25

Host: Adam Driver

Musical guest: Halsey

February 1

Host: JJ Watt

Musical guest: Luke Combs

February 8th

Host: RuPaul

Musical guest: Justin Bieber

February 29

Host: John Mulaney

Musical guest: David Byrne

March 7th

Host: Daniel Craig

Musical guest: The weekend

NBC has unveiled its star-studded line-up for the 45th season of Saturday Night Live, which started on September 28.

Kickoff of the season, Woody Harrelson, who promoted his film, Zombieland: Double Tap, was accompanied by renowned musical artist Billie Eilish on stage in Studio 8H. Meanwhile, the following week, Fleabag and Killing Eve’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge put her internship experience to the test as a host alongside Taylor Swift, who appeared as a musical guest.

SNL alum Eddie Murphy also made this season’s line-up, click through the gallery to see who will be running this season’s episodes so far and when they will be released live on NBC. And come back here for updates during the season!

Saturday Night Live, Season 45, Saturday, 11: 30/10: 30c, NBC

