September 28
Host: Woody Harrelson
Musical guest: Billie Eilish
5th of October
Host: Phoebe Waller Bridge
Musical guest: Taylor Swift
12 October
Host: David Harbor
Musical guest: Camila Cabello
November 2nd
Host: Kristen Stewart
Musical guest: cold play
November 16
Host: Harry Styles
Musical guest: Harry Styles
December 7
Host: Jennifer Lopez
Musical guest: DaBaby
December 14
Host: Scarlett Johansson
Musical guest: Niall Horan
21st of December
Host: Eddie Murphy
Musical guest: Lizzo
January 25
Host: Adam Driver
Musical guest: Halsey
February 1
Host: JJ Watt
Musical guest: Luke Combs
February 8th
Host: RuPaul
Musical guest: Justin Bieber
February 29
Host: John Mulaney
Musical guest: David Byrne
March 7th
Host: Daniel Craig
Musical guest: The weekend
NBC has unveiled its star-studded line-up for the 45th season of Saturday Night Live, which started on September 28.
Kickoff of the season, Woody Harrelson, who promoted his film, Zombieland: Double Tap, was accompanied by renowned musical artist Billie Eilish on stage in Studio 8H. Meanwhile, the following week, Fleabag and Killing Eve’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge put her internship experience to the test as a host alongside Taylor Swift, who appeared as a musical guest.
SNL alum Eddie Murphy also made this season’s line-up, click through the gallery to see who will be running this season’s episodes so far and when they will be released live on NBC. And come back here for updates during the season!
Saturday Night Live, Season 45, Saturday, 11: 30/10: 30c, NBC