“I take kindness seriously. I take love seriously. But the rest? Honey, just have fun. “So preached RuPaul, in a beautiful pink suit, during the first SNL opening monologue of the drag icon. (It will not be his last.) As a Saturday Night Live host, RuPaul’s energy boosted an evening of great writing, some absurdly wonderful moments and a stunning break-out Weekend Update visit from Chloe Fineman.

The cold open brought us back to the democratic debate stage, with repeat visits from Larry David, Jason Sudeikisand Rachel Dratch. David’s Bernie Sanders was predictably dissatisfied with a faulty app that sank his Iowa thunder. Vote miss the old days! “Take a number like you do at the butcher’s … give me a pound of what is about to get bad.” Amy Klobuchar called himself the Shakira to JLo from Elizabeth Warren and gave Donald Trump a zaghrouta at home to remind her. And god bless Kate McKinnon and her deep affection for the enthusiasm of Warren’s LL Bean. “I know many people like me, but they worry when I’m eligible. I have a simple solution for that: choose me.”

Ru’s monologue was flawless. He came up with a sing for everyone who was disappointed that he did not fully appear in a show that required multiple costume changes: “Trust, I am wearing my grandmother’s panties.” He broadened the definition of towing for all of us: “Whatever you do after you get out of the shower? Honey, that’s your routine.” He recalled the annoying glory of old New York. And he left the audience with three life lessons that musical guest Justin Bieber may want to tattoo on remaining empty spaces. “First, get the money in advance. Two, if they don’t pay your bills, don’t pay attention. And finally, don’t take life too seriously, “he said. It was a confident, joyful celebration of 40 years of dreams and pioneering and yes, it landed him on this kind of mainstream center.

Ru graceed us with a full drag look, in digital shorts that matched her electrified glamor Pete Davidsons expressionless Chad. “Let me drag on with the future,” she ordered the set, her eyes narrowing on fresh meat. Chad’s growling character – annoying for this viewer – needed the lift of a dress and contoured makeup, and even if Davidson can’t walk on heels or a corset, he wore that wig well.

But I preferred the more sublime matching of RuPaul and Cecily Strong. I would watch a movie of them as a Sister Sugarbaker duo, here refusing to feel a young woman feeling pressured to break a check if she hadn’t ordered wine at lunch. “Lock the doors!” Asked Ru from the restaurant. Strong was completely indignant, her hand pawed at abused Heidi Gardner’s face. “Empty apartment, empty bed, empty head. And now you predators also want to empty her bag?! “When Aidy Bryant’s supervisor character offered to pick up the check herself, Ru didn’t let her go. Frankly, these two blowsy breeds must magically appear every time someone puts a blemish on: “Should we just do it to make it easy?”

The audience waited to hear RuPaul say, “The library is open!”, And rewarded that distinctive rule with a nice whip of approval. It arrived during the story hour in the local library; Ru was the special guest to make children enthusiastic about the art of reading. I could have seen her go through old classics all night. On Eloise: “Ooh Eloise, you have to call the front desk and get a hot oil treatment for that broom on top of your head.” Or Nancy Drew’s The secret of the old clock: “Honey, I tell you what the secret is: she was doing it herself.” Or, in an iconic book by Harriet de Spion walking around the street in baggy clothes: ” Girl, bye. Next. ”If the sketch ended a bit awkwardly (I blame the poor child saying:“ Library? More like strawberry! ”), Our host does not take the blame.

Forgive me, Beliebers, but Justin Bieber and his mustache and good-natured dancers and shadows on the back of his set could not compete with the charisma of the host. And it’s a shame he waited for his second appearance to break out “Intentions,” which is much better than his current lead single. I am concerned that those who are stunned by his “yum yum yum” choir are simply flushed quickly by his stronger later show.

