RuPaul Charles at RuPaul’s DragCon UK presented by World Of Wonder at Olympia London on January 18, 2020 in London, England.

A sketch in the episode of Saturday Night Live on February 8, 2020 was devoted to controversy over events where Drag Queens read stories to children.

Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) is an organization that has chapters in the United States and some abroad. According to its website, DQSH is “exactly what it sounds like – attract queens who read stories to children in libraries, schools and bookstores”.

The organization organizes these events to enable children “to see people who oppose strict gender restrictions and to imagine a world in which people can present themselves as they wish and in which the dress is real “.

The events of the fairy tale hour have led to controversy in some communities, where people claimed that it was inappropriate to get children to raise queens. Journal News reported that one planned DQSH event in a library in Putnam Valley, New York caused protests, and another in the nearby city of Rye, which was immediately canceled. A Missouri Republican lawmaker proposed a law to detain librarians for holding such an event.

The flap that surrounded the hours of history was mocked in an SNL sketch called “The Library” that premiered in the Saturday episode of the sketch comedy.

The sketch opened in a library where two employees, played by Aidy Bryant and Mikey Day, spoke in front of an audience of parents and children. The couple introduced the person who would read to the children that day – the famous Drag Queen RuPaul, who was also the guest of the episode.

RuPaul began reading a selection of children’s books to his audience.

“First: Eloise from Kay Thompson,” he began. “Ooh, Eloise, you have to call the front desk and get a hot oil treatment for the broom on your head! And the girl, Victoria’s Secret, called – they want their wallpaper back!”

The drag queen put Eloise aside and held up another famous picture book: Madeline by Ludwig Bemelmans. Again he made fun of the illustration on the cover that showed a nun walking with several schoolgirls on a wooded road in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“Miss Madeline, I have bad news, child,” RuPaul said. “The Eiffel Tower is not in the forest. Girl, you’d better draw France right, b —-. Someone who tries to act the way he was in Paris. Pshaw.

Later, at the request of Bryant’s character, the audience learned that there had been a communication error between RuPaul and the library. The type of “reading” that he thought he had come to introduce to the children was more than just exploring the magic of literature. In drag culture, it refers to a certain kind of ridicule.

“Reading casts shadows,” said RuPaul. “A brutal insult in a wonderful play on words.”

He quickly released the character on the cover of Louise Fitzhugh’s Harriet the Spy before roasting Eric Carle’s on The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

“Oh, child, this girl is in the shape of a BMW – the body is wrong,” said RuPaul, referring to the caterpillar. “And what’s going on with your foundation? Why do you look so orange And your body is green, girl.

One of the mothers in the audience, played by Ego Nwodim, suggested to another that they should go. But this mother, played by Kate McKinnon, said that RuPaul’s “reading” of the book characters was the greatest fun she had since the birth of her daughter.

Shortly before the sketch ended, Day’s character timidly suggested ending the event, as the way the “reading” RuPaul featured was unlikely to be useful for the children.

“Well, sir, these kids are spending their Saturday in a library with RuPaul,” RuPaul replied. “Reading in time will save your little shoes in the playground, won’t it?”

