Titan is the moon with the greatest chance of supporting life

Researchers tested whether the microbial life could thrive on Titan

According to quantum mechanics, Titan probably has no extraterrestrial life

According to a new study, the probability of extraterrestrial life on the earthy moon Titan of Saturn is very unlikely because of a certain important factor. The authors of the study came to this conclusion after performing a critical test based on quantum mechanics.

Of all the moons in the solar system, it is believed that Titan most likely organizes extraterrestrial life because of similarities with the earth. This idea is one of the driving forces behind future space missions, such as the Dragonfly expedition from NASA, which is expected to be launched sometime in 2030.

Many scientists believe that Titan can accommodate life due to environmental conditions. It is the only moon in the solar system with a dense atmosphere, which increases the chance that there are puddles of liquid water. According to previous scientific studies, the pools on Titan are filled with ice-cold lakes of hydrocarbons.

Although these pools can be extremely toxic, scientists believe they can still support microbial life due to the presence of nitrogen-based molecules known as azotosomes. Theoretically, these molecules could arrange themselves to form bubble-like membranes around the cells of a living organism. This idea is based on how lipid molecules function on Earth.

According to a new study published in Science Advances, it would unfortunately be impossible for azotosomes to form protective bubbles around living cells. Using quantum mechanics, the study authors tested the thermodynamic viability of the molecular structures formed by azotosomes.

According to the researchers, the molecules of chemicals are known to rank in the simplest pattern with the lowest energy. However, due to the atmospheric conditions on Titan and other environmental factors, the researchers learned that the structures of azotosomes are not the simplest patterns that nitrogen-based molecules can form.

In other words, the results of the test showed that the development of azotosomes is not thermodynamically feasible on Titan.

“Quantum mechanical calculations predict that azotosomes are not viable candidates for self-assembly related to lipid bilayer in liquid water,” the researcher wrote in the summary of their study. “We claim that cell membranes may be superfluous for hypothetical astrobiology under stringent anhydrous and low temperature conditions similar to those of Titan.”

The moons of Saturn Titan and Dione captured by NASA’s Cassini probe. Photo: NASA / JPL / SSI

