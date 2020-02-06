Advertisement

Saudi Arabia has prevented its citizens and residents of the Kingdom from entering China during the Corona virus outbreak.

The UK Directorate General for Passports has warned that anyone who violates the regulation must not return to Saudi Arabia.

It was also said that the legal requirements for travel documents would be applied to citizens who violate the travel ban without further elaboration.

Saudi Arabia’s national flagship, Saudia, has suspended flights to China with other major airlines. Several major airlines have discontinued flights to China (AP).

On Sunday, 10 Saudi students were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and quarantined for two weeks upon arrival in Riyadh.

The virus has not yet been discovered in Saudi Arabia, but five cases have been confirmed in the neighboring United Arab Emirates, including a family of four from Wuhan.

Other nations, like the United States, have also taken drastic steps. The United States temporarily prohibits entry of foreigners who have traveled to China in the past 14 days, with the exception of immediate family members of U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

