Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was frustrated with the OIC’s silence on Kashmir during his visit to Malaysia

Pakistan’s media attempt to call an immediate meeting of the Saudi Arabia-led Islamic Cooperation Organization in Kashmir appears to have failed after Riyadh’s aversion to this move, according to a Pakistani media report on Thursday.

In December, there were plans to call a meeting of OIC foreign ministers over Kashmir through Saudi Arabia to satisfy Pakistan, which saw a recent Muslim nation summit in Malaysia, which Riyadh saw as an attempt to skip the creation of a new block to that of 57-headed group to replace him.

Prime Minister Imran Khan confirmed Pakistan’s attendance at the Malaysia-led summit, but missed the event at the eleventh hour due to pressure from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the country’s main financiers.

The Dawn News report was released ahead of the block’s senior officials meeting in Jeddah on February 9 to prepare for the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

Islamabad’s discomfort with the OIC over the failure to hold the CFM meeting appears to be increasing as Riyadh was unwilling to call the meeting on Kashmir at Pakistan’s request, the report quoted a diplomatic source.

The Jeddah bloc, which is the second largest intergovernmental body after the United Nations, has generally supported Pakistan and has often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.

Prime Minister Khan expressed frustration at the OIC’s silence on Kashmir during his visit to Malaysia.

“The reason is that we have no voice and there is a total split between us. We can’t even come together at the OIC meeting in Kashmir, ”he said this week.

Pakistan has been pushing for the Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Kashmir since India lifted the special provisions in Kashmir last August.

Although there was a Kashmir Contact Group meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and a report by the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission on alleged violations in Kashmir, no progress could be made at the CFM meetings.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while underlining the importance of CFM for Pakistan, said that it was necessary to send a clear message from Ummah (community) regarding the Kashmir issue.

Riyadh support is seen as a must for every step in the OIC, which is dominated by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab countries.

The Kingdom has made several proposals to Pakistan to circumvent the CFM, including holding a parliamentary forum or speaker conference from Muslim countries and, according to one source, a joint meeting on Palestine and Kashmiri issues. Pakistan has so far adhered to its proposal.

Saudi Arabia demonstrated flexibility shortly after Pakistan’s absence at the December summit in Malaysia regarding the CFM proposal on Kashmir. Saudi flexibility was short-lived, however, when Riyadh returned to his position.

India spoke at an important diplomatic achievement for the first time at the OIC meeting in Abu Dhabi in March last year.

India’s participation was despite Pakistan’s strong demand to withdraw the then Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj’s invitation to deal with the OIC group, which was rejected by the UAE, which resulted in Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Qureshi boycotting the plenary.

