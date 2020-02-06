Advertisement

The hearing, CJI Bobde said, will take place five days a week, Monday through Friday.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear about the broader reference to gender justice and the key religious beliefs and practices that discriminate against women in the Sabarimala Temple and other religions, including the Muslim, Parsis and Dawoodi Boha community.

Chief Justice SA Bobde, who opposed the procedural challenge to the bill, led the nine-judge bank while reserving the decision. He stated that he would forward the decision on February 10 upon preliminary objection and explain the question that would be decided in the course of the hearing starting Wednesday.

CJI Bobde said that they would issue the operative part of the preliminary objection resolution to the November 2018 reference on Monday and provide detailed reasons later.

In conjunction with the provisional appeal against November 14, 2019, referred to by the Five Judges Constitutional Bank, the CJI said they will also announce the pending issue that they have already considered.

Other judges besides CJI Bobde are R. Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, L. Nageswara Rao, Mohan N. Shantanagoudar and S. Abdul Nazeer. R. Subhash Reddy, B. R. Gavai and Surya Kant.

The larger issue that needs to be addressed in the Constitutional Bank will include the legality of religious beliefs and practices that are of the same color as religions regarding women’s right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution ,

The larger issues that the nine-judge constitutional bank has to decide are anchored in matters pending before the Supreme Court.

These issues include the plea for a new review of the September 2018 judgment allowing all women to enter Lord Ayyappa’s Sabarimala Temple, the prohibition of Muslim women from entering mosques, and the prohibition of Parsi women from entering in the Temple of the Holy Fire after marrying the community and female genital mutilation among Dawoodi Bohra community.

Essential religious beliefs and practices are protected by Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, which guarantee freedom of religion and freedom to regulate religious matters.

At the beginning of the hearing, Attorney General Tushar Mehta described the objections as “lighthearted”.

