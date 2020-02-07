Advertisement

New Delhi: Supreme Court attorney K. Parasaran, who the Modi government has appointed to head the Ram Temple Trust, is a man whose popularity bridges the ideological gap.

He received the praise of Sangh Parivar after standing up for the temple as an advocate of the infant deity – Ram Lalla Virajman – and other Hindu parties. However, just over three decades ago, he was credited with saving Rajiv Gandhi’s prime ministerial in the Bofors scandal.

When news of the alleged fraud by Bofors came to light in 1987, there was much speculation in Delhi about an upcoming move by then-president Giani Zail Singh to fire Rajiv Gandhi.

According to sources, Rajiv and his close associates have learned that Singh secretly met with congressional leaders and tried to convince them to fire the prime minister over the Bofors controversy.

During this period of uncertainty, the then General Prosecutor Parasaran with the then Indian Chief Justice R.S. Pathak and two other senior judges warned that the government could move the Supreme Court late at night if Singh decided to fire the government.

The confidential conversation between Parasaran and the CJI was considered significant, sources said, because if the president had carried out his plan, it could have helped Rajiv to get immediate relief from the judiciary. In the end, Singh didn’t take such a step.

In 2012, when the Congress-led UPA was in office, Parasaran was nominated for the Rajya Sabha.

Parasaran was appointed chief of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Wednesday. The trust will oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Like father, like son

Parasaran’s son, Mohan Parasaran, a Supreme Court lawyer like his father, served as Attorney General under the former UPA government under the leadership of Congress from 2013 to 2014.

Insiders share the story of his appointment as another example of the close connection between the Gandhis and the Parasarans at the post.

In February 2013, a year before the election, Manmohan Singh’s government faced a kind of mini-crisis.

Attorney General Rohinton Nariman at the time, a current Supreme Court judge, allegedly expressed serious disagreements between him and Ashwani Kumar, then Secretary of Union Law, in his files.

However, sources said there was a message to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Department of Justice of January 10, where the Gandhi family lived, when government managers started looking for a good replacement.

Stop the search, the message says, and appoint Mohan Parasaran, then the additional attorney general, to the post.

Parasaran was in office until UPA-II was voted out in May 2014.

In addition to serving as the top government attorney, Mohan Parasaran may also have been consulted frequently by the Gandhi family on their personal legal issues.

