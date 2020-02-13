Sharma expressed concern that electronic evidence related to the case could be destroyed

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to plead here during a cultural festival at All-Woman-Gargi College last week that it would oversee a CBI investigation it allegedly harassed students.

A bank led by Chief Justice SA Bobde asked lawyer ML Sharma, who mentioned the matter with an urgent hearing, to move the Delhi Supreme Court with his request.

“Why don’t you go to Delhi HC? If you reject the petition, come here, ”said the bank, which included judges B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

The Apex court said it would like to take advantage of Delhi HC’s view on the matter.

Sharma expressed concern that electronic evidence related to the case could be destroyed.

On this subject, the Supreme Court said, “The Delhi Supreme Court can also issue an order, such as the Telangana Supreme Court, to hold electronic evidence in the event of a police encounter.”

Sharma asked the investigative agency for instructions to confiscate all college campus video and CCTV camera footage.

He had also requested that the people behind the “planned criminal conspiracy” be arrested.

On February 6, a group of men broke into Gargi College during the Riverie festival and allegedly groped, harassed, and harassed participants who claimed that security guards only continued to monitor when the incident occurred.

The incident came to light after some students shared their uncomfortable experiences during the festival on Instagram, claiming that security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups.

The petitioner claimed it was a planned political and criminal conspiracy that had been hatched against the backdrop of the Delhi elections and that no action had been taken against the accused since February 6.

Surveys in Delhi took place on February 8th and the result was announced on February 11th.

“The state government has done nothing. It is a clear criminal conspiracy on the part of the political party to use accused persons to provoke the public in Delhi so that they can vote in their favor. Despite the presence of the Delhi Police … on February 6, neither the headmaster nor any other government agency attempted to stop and arrest the accused, “the PIL said.

The petition alleged that “deliberate chants by Jai Shri Ram revealed that it was a political, planned conspiracy,” and the Prime Minister of Delhi accused of failing to take action against the accused.

“The entire incident is supported / protected by the state government, and no arrest measures for the judiciary and the persecution of all accused have been carried out so far. If this court does not take action, real political persons and accused will not be arrested at all. Had said the request.

In addition to security established by the college, Delhi police and paramilitary forces were stationed in the area for the assembly polls.

According to police, a case has been identified under IPC sections 452 (trespassing after preparing for injury, assault or unlawful reluctance), 354 (assault or criminal violence against women with the intent to outrage their modesty), 509 (word, gesture or Action) intends to insult a woman’s modesty) and 34 (actions of several people to promote common intent).

