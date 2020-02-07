Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Bombay High Court to sell bankrupt Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd. (HDIL) to ensure the repayment of the crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank.

A bank made up of Chief Justice SA Bobe and judges BR Gavai and Surya Kant noted the Reserve Bank of India’s appeal against the decision of the Bombay Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court also notified parties, including Sarosh Damania, to the Bombay Supreme Court to ensure payment of the fees to the PMC bank account holders requested by the RBI.

Previously, the High Court in Bombay had set up a three-person committee to value and sell encumbered HDIL assets to quickly recover the fees the company paid to PMC Bank.

The Supreme Court had passed the decision when it heard a PIL seeking a rapid divestment of HDIL assets and property provided by the Department of Economic Crime and the Enforcement Agency, and earliest to repay PMC Bank’s depositors.

The PMC Bank fraud came to light in September last year after the Reserve Bank of India found that it was said to have created fictitious accounts to hide more than 4,355 rupees in HDIL loans.

According to the RBI, PMC Bank masked 44 problem loan accounts, including the HDIL accounts, through tampering with its core banking system, and the accounts were only accessible to limited employees.

The Mumbai Police Department and the ED registered violations of high-ranking bank officials and HDIL promoters.

