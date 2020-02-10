Advertisement

A bank led by CJ SA Bobde asked seven questions, which were answered by a constitutional bank with nine judges regarding religious freedom

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that its five-judge bank could refer legal questions to a larger bank while exercising its limited powers in the Sabarimala case.

A bank headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde formulated seven questions that a constitutional bank with nine judges should answer on questions of religious freedom under the constitution and belief.

Advertisement

The seven questions asked by the bank include questions about the scope and scope of religious freedom as well as the interplay between freedom of religion and freedom of belief of religious denominations.

The bank said it is a nine-judge bank that deals with the right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution and interacts with the right of various religious denominations.

It will also deal with the extent of judicial review of religious practices and the importance of the “sections of the Hindu” found in Article 25 paragraph 2 letter b of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court also deals with the power of a person who does not belong to any particular religion or sect of a religion to question the religious beliefs of that religion by completing a PIL.

end of

Advertisement