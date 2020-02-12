Advertisement

One of the three Supreme Court judges tried on Wednesday to detain Omar Abdullah, the former prime minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Judge Mohan M Shantanagoudar announced his decision to withdraw from the case as soon as the bank accepted the petition filed by Omar Abdullah’s sister Sara Abdullah Pilot.

“I will not be part of this,” said Judge Shantanagoudar. The judge did not go into detail. The other judges on the bench today were NV Ramana and Sanjiv Khanna.

Judge Shantanagoudar’s decision prompted the Supreme Court to postpone the hearing on Sara Abdullah Pilot’s petition. A new bank will be formed to take up the case on Friday.

Omar Abdullah, who has been in custody for six months, was arrested for hours before the center turned to Parliament on August 5 last year to delete Article 370 of the Constitution, which is the former state, which is now divided into two union areas , granted a special status.

Since he was in custody for six months, the government ordered his continued detention under the Public Security Act, which authorizes the authorities to detain a person for another two years.

His sister, hurried to take legal action against the alleged illegality of the warrant before the Supreme Court, and filed a Habeas Corpus motion. She argued that Omar Abdullah was a peace voter and there was overwhelming evidence in the form of tweets and public statements to prove it.

Sara Abdullah Pilot also quoted extensively from the government’s dossier on the former prime minister, which was part of the material that made up the government’s decision to issue the arrest warrant.

Reports of the contents of the Abdullah police dossier have generated sharp political criticism.

Omar Abdullah’s sister has pointed to parts that cited Abdullah’s political influence even during the height of the militancy to support his detention under PSA.

In their petition, Pilot said: “The dossier states that the subject’s (detenu) ability to influence people for any reason can be measured by the fact that he has persuaded the electorate to vote in large numbers even during the top militancy and the election boycotts. In other words, the Detenu is accused of convincing people to vote in large numbers and to exercise their democratic right to vote despite threats from militants. “

