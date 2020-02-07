Advertisement

Graphics: Arindam Mukherjee | The pressure

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Friday that it would hear the Centre’s lawsuit on February 11 against the Delhi Supreme Court ruling dismissing its petition against the execution of the four convicts for Nirbhaya gangrene and murder.

Advertisement

A bank led by Judge R. Bhanumathi has failed to respond to Prosecutor General Tushar Mehta’s request to provide the condemned with information about the Center’s request, and has stated that this would further delay the matter.

The bank, which included judges Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna, informed Mehta that she would hear him on February 11, and consideration could be given to notifying the convicted.

At the beginning, Mehta informed the court that “the nation’s patience is being tested” and that the bank must pass a law on the subject.

Mehta informed the bank that one of the convicts, Mukesh Kumar Singh, had exhausted all of his means, including the request for mercy and contesting his refusal before the Apex Court.

Akshay Kumar and Vinay Kumar Sharma’s requests for mercy have already been rejected. The fourth convict, Pawan Gupta, had neither submitted a request for healing nor a petition for mercy.

“Pawan has decided not to submit any requests for salvation or mercy. The question is whether the agency has to wait indefinitely, ”Mehta told the bank.

The bank said: “Nobody can be forced to take remedies.”

In this case, Mehta said that there could be a situation where one convict is “stuck” for five years and the others then turn to the Apex Court to apply for the death penalty for late execution.

“The Supreme Court gave them (convicts) a week to use all of their legal remedies. This protects you comprehensively, ”said the bank.

Mehta said the bank had to legislate whether the convicts could be hanged separately or not in the same case.

When the bank announced on February 11 that it would hear the matter, he asked the court to notify the four death sentences.

“Let them come to this dish on Monday and tell them what they’re up to,” said Mehta.

“The announcement doesn’t harm them. The Supreme Court had also notified them. The court can seek their support in this matter. As an institution, we are responsible to society, ”he said.

To this end, notices to those sentenced will be further delayed at this point.

“We want to hear you on merit,” the bank said to Mehta, saying that she could take this into account at the next hearing.

The center, through its additional attorney general, K M Natraj, had asked the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing on his appeal, which attacked Wednesday’s ruling that the death sentences must be executed together rather than separately.

Natraj had informed the court that the prison authorities would not be able to execute the convicts in the case, despite the fact that their requests for review were rejected and three of them rejected requests for healing and mercy.

The Supreme Court gave them one week to complete the remaining appeals.

If the convicts decide not to file a petition in seven days, the concerned institutions and authorities will deal with the matter immediately, according to the law, it said.

In the meantime, the court will hear a request from the Tihar prison authorities on Friday to issue new death sentences against the convicted.

On January 31, the court suspended the execution of four convicts Mukesh, 32, Pawan, 25, Vinay, 26, and Akshay, 31, who were detained in Tihar Prison.

The center later relocated the Supreme Court against the suspension of the execution of the convicted.

Hours after the Supreme Court ruling, the center appealed to the Apex Court.

The Supreme Court has accused the authorities concerned of not taking any steps to issue death sentences after the Supreme Court rejected the conviction in 2017.

A lawyer involved in the matter said that the reasons for the appeal to the Supreme Court were almost the same as those before the Supreme Court when he filed the appeal against the court’s order.

He had said the center had petitioned the Apex Court that the convicts could be hanged separately because Mukesh had exhausted all of his means, including the favor.

Also read: India must abolish the death penalty and not hang the rapists convicted in Delhi in 2012

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement