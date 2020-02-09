Advertisement

NEW YORK –

Scarlett Johansson hit the bomb every Sunday for her two nomination night at the Oscars in a champagne-colored Oscar de la Renta strapless dress embellished, while fellow nominee Laura Dern brought her mother in pale red carpet ran pink and black.

“Scarlett looked so disgraceful in that dress. She glowed,” said Andrea Lavinthal, style and beauty director for People. “She has looked shameful all season. I think it’s love. I think love is her accessory.”

Johannsson walked the red carpet with friend Colin Jost of the fame “Saturday Night Live”.

Advertisement

Spike Lee paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in a Lakers-purple jacket with the basketball star’s 24 on his lapel, although a majority of the men went for classic black tuxedo from a whole host of top designers.

Dern told The Associated Press that her dress was Armani. The designer also dressed her for the first Oscars in the early 90s, when she was also present at her mother, Diane Ladd. “It really feels special,” Dern said. “I am very grateful to them.”

Although pink has dominated this prize season, there was a range of colors in abundance at the Oscars. Princess and other classic silhouettes were the norm because fewer stars took fashion risks. Janelle Monae was, as usual, an exception in a beautiful silver Ralph Lauren dress with a hood, long sleeves and around 170,000 Swarovski crystals.

“It took 600 hours to make this dress. It was so beautiful in its architecture. It always brings such drama in an elegant way,” says Zanna Roberts Rassi, style correspondent for E! and co-founder of Milk Makeup. “It’s so nice to see people embracing their own personality.”

Another queen of the carpet: “Little Women” nominated Florence Pugh in a layered dress in a striking shadow of Louis Vuitton.

“It changes to a different light,” she said. “Sometimes it’s green, sometimes it’s blue. I feel like a Tinkerbell fairy. It’s great.”

Billie Eilish, her hair bright green and black, turned all the way around Chanel in a fluffy white button and pants, not breaking her tradition of wearing oversized looks.

“We have to do Chanel,” she said, pointing to the brand’s trinkets in her hair. “I don’t know why. It was just the atmosphere.”

The Gucci look of Saoirse Ronan seemed confused. It had a lavender skirt with a black and ivory top with an abundance of ruffles at the waist. There was no problem with the ecru by Sandra Oh, the embroidered dress by Elie Saab with floral swirls of tulle and silver accents. It was girdled with a bow and matched her with a T. Brie Larson was elegant in a decorated cap. Charlize Theron, a ‘Bombshell’ star, also looked classically Hollywood in one belt of black, her hair swept back.

Natalie Portman went in a different direction. Her Dior-cape look was embroidered with the names of women who directed films last year but were not nominated for the 92nd Academy Awards. Who are they? The names were Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”) ) Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”), Celine Sciamma (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”) and Mati Diop (“Atlantics”)

The ‘Joker’ star and run-away award winner this season, Joaquin Phoenix, acceded his black tuxedo with something that he resembles – dark sunglasses. He walked hand in hand with girlfriend Rooney Mara, who wore a dress with black lace details and cut-outs.

Cynthia Erivo went for a blonde bombshell in a white dress that embraced her and fell into a full skirt. Her short hair matched the look with one belt. Nominated for “Judy”, Renee Zellweger, also went for white. Her body hugger was custom Armani Prive and had a shoulder with crystal embroidery and a long sleeve.

“I thought she looked so elegant,” Lavinthal said.

Zazie Beetz wore two stunning Bvlgari diamond chains with a modified Thom Browne look and Billy Porter paid homage to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace in a 24-carat body of golden feathers. Beetz, who is co-stars in “Joker”, shone in two pieces by Browne, with its tight top at the bottom. Her necklaces were in white gold, one with round diamonds and the other a choker with an oval emerald in the middle.

The look was “very chic dominatrix,” Beetz said, adding, “I really like corsets. It’s a very nice classic shape.”

Claibourne Poindexter, associate specialist for jewelry at Christie’s auction house, was a fan of Beetz’s ties and earrings, also of Bvlgari and “undoubtedly” the idea of ​​Luca Sylvestri, creative director of Bvlgari.

“She has continued to bring a new sense of glamor and modernity to the famous Italian home,” said Poindexter.

Greta Gerwig also won in the chain department “Little Women”. Around her neck was a short necklace with seven emerald beads surrounded by diamonds by Bvlgari. Mindy Kaling combined her bright yellow dress with a Chopard necklace with more than 124 carat diamonds in 18 carat white gold and took a top position in the Oscars jewelery game.

Porter’s newest red carpet statement was tailor-made by British couture designer Giles Deacon. His orange silk skirt was printed with touches that paid tribute to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace. It was the first of several looks for the “Pose” star at the Dolby Theater.

“Billie Eilish and Billy Porter always stay with their weapons,” says Justine Carreon, senior market director for Elle.com. “I really appreciate that.”

The Norwegian singer Aurora appeared in loose pants with a tunic top and red accents. On top of her head was a crown-like chapter in a floral pattern with accents of green and mother-of-pearl.

Kaitlyn Dever, from ‘Booksmart’, wore an environmentally conscious strapless Louis Vuitton dress in red.

“There is a lot to change,” she said about saving the planet.

The company said the modified silk satin look embroidered with Swarovski crystals and glass beads is “ethically” and “ecologically responsible”.

Regina King went completely out of Hollywood in a pink dress with one belt that showed a perfect fit, combined with Harry Winston jewelry. Julia Butters, the 10-year-old who appeared in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, wore a conceited pink tint from Christian Siriano – it was custom – with a matching bag.

From King’s Versace dress, Roberts Rassi said “it was literally taken away at the waist, just beautiful.”

Waad al-Kateab, co-director of the nominated documentary ‘For Sama’, set up by Syria, used her dress for some political messages in Arabic. Her war film tells the stories of loss, laughter and survival in Aleppo.

The carpet started with an explosion of hard rain and cold, just when Porter, Tamron Hall and others had arrived. Crazy employees ran around and tried to keep the water out of the tent with squeegees.

Advertisement