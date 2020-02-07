Advertisement

There is one specific item that you may not find at a flea market in Schaumburg – a permit.

Village officials are considering abolishing the requirement that licensing and enforcement be more difficult than it is worth.

The planning, building and development committee voted on Thursday to recommend such a measure, and the full village authority is expected to take a final decision on Tuesday, February 25th.

The Timbercrest-Woods coordinated flea market, which has been held in the two adjacent subdivisions for the past 50 years on the first weekend in June, will still need some village services, said Schaumburg Community Development Director Julie Fitzgerald.

However, the roughly 100 attendees there, as well as the nearly 1,000 other flea markets that take place across the village every year, do not require approval if the trustees approve the change later this month.

From 2013 to 2018, the village issued 6,464 flea market permits. While many were applying online, around 20% needed direct support from the village staff.

In these six years, around 107 hours of the workforce were said to have been involved in this task, officials said.

In addition, the flea market in the village usually triggered only one complaint per year with a neighbor.

When surveyed the 42 members of the Northwest Community Conference in the region, Schaumburg found that only 16 of these local governments needed a permit for the flea market, the other 26 did not.

A disadvantage of removing the permits that organizers and flea market customers may see is that the village can no longer host a monthly flea market card based on the permits issued on its website. The card has received over 10,000 unique visitors in the past three years.

Officials said they would plan to recommend apps like VarageSale and Nextdoor to residents who want to advertise or find flea markets when the village map disappears.

