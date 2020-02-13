In some parts of Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan, winter weather notices have been issued, with snow accumulation and snow forecast for the Arctic and lake effects in some parts. Several school closings and delays have been announced in all three states, while snow safety emergencies have occurred in a number of counties in Ohio.

In northeast Ohio, several school closings and delays have been announced in the Ashland, Huron, Medina, Cuyahoga, Crawford, Wayne, Richland, Holmes, Erie, Lorain, Tuscarawas, Butler, and Lake counties.

Some Indiana schools were closed or delayed after various parts of the state, including counties Fulton, Howard, Clinton, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Hancock, Henry, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, and Vermilion, were put under a trip RTV6 Indianapolis reports on Wednesday night from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Several schools in Michigan, including the Detroit Leadership Academy, the Detroit Leadership Academy High School, the Huron Valley Lutheran High School, and the Immaculate Conceptions Catholic, have been closed.

By Thursday, 10 a.m. (local time), parts of north-central, northeast, and northwest Ohio have a winter weather report with mixed rainfall, snow accumulations of up to 1 to 2 inches, and a light glaze of ice accumulations expected by the National Weather Service (NWS) warns.

The areas under the report include the cities of Toledo, Bowling Green, Port Clinton, Fremont, Sandusky, Lorain, Cleveland, Mentor, Chardon, Jefferson, Findlay, Tiffin, Norwalk, Medina, Akron, Ravenna, Warren, Oberer Sandusky, Bucyrus, Mansfield , Ashland, Wooster, Marion, Mount Gilead and Ashtabula.

The same winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Central Ohio and East Central Indiana, including in the cities of Richmond, Kenton, Ada, Celina, Coldwater, Wapakoneta, St. Marys, Greenville, Sidney, Bellefontaine, Marysville, Delaware, Troy, Piqua, Tipp City, Urbana, Springfield, London, West Jefferson, Plain City, Columbus, Newark, Eaton, Camden, Dayton, Kettering, Beavercreek, Fairborn and Xenia, confirmed the NWS.

A winter weather report is also available for parts of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and northwest Ohio until 1:00 p.m. (Local time) Thursday, with snow accumulations of up to one inch expected, the NWS warns.

A winter weather notice is given when snow, drifting snow, ice, sleet or a combination of these are expected, but the conditions are not dangerous enough to earn a winter weather warning, explains the NWS.

Snow continues to fall over central Indiana … resulting in a thin layer of snow accumulation. The road can be slippery. Exercise caution when driving. #inwx pic.twitter.com/NQOdtUVfzX

– NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis), February 13, 2020

“Light snow and spotty drizzle continue during the morning commute. Periods of moderate snow will be possible until late in the morning before they subside. Falling temperatures will limit the melting of snow on roads,” said the NWS.

The following counties in Ohio have received a level 1 snow emergency, which indicates roads that are dangerous with blowing and blowing snow and icy surfaces. This is evident from the news for snow safety news set by the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness. News 5 Cleveland reports:

Holmes County

Huron County

Ashland County

Wayne County

Erie County

Summit County

A level 2 snow safety emergency has been reported in Coshocton County, which also indicates that roads with blowing and drifting snow and icy conditions are dangerous. Only those who absolutely have to drive should be on the go. Drivers are advised to be extremely careful.

A Cleveland resident shovels snow from the sidewalk in the Edgewater neighborhood of Cleveland, Ohio on January 2, 2014.

