In some parts of Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan, winter weather notices have been issued, with snow accumulation and snow forecast for the Arctic and lake effects in some parts. Several school closings and delays have been announced in all three states, while snow safety emergencies have occurred in a number of counties in Ohio.

In northeast Ohio, several school closings and delays have been announced in the Ashland, Huron, Medina, Cuyahoga, Crawford, Wayne, Richland, Holmes, Erie, Lorain, Tuscarawas, Butler, and Lake counties.

The full list of affected schools in Ohio can be found here.

Some Indiana schools were closed or delayed after various parts of the state, including counties Fulton, Howard, Clinton, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Hancock, Henry, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, and Vermilion, were put under a trip RTV6 Indianapolis reports on Wednesday night from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

The full list of Indiana school closings and delays can be found here.

Several schools in Michigan, including the Detroit Leadership Academy, the Detroit Leadership Academy High School, the Huron Valley Lutheran High School, and the Immaculate Conceptions Catholic, have been closed.

The full list of schools affected in Michigan can be found here.

