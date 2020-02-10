Advertisement

Alan Dershowitz, emeritus professor of Harvard law, announced on Sunday on New York’s AM 970 radio “The Cats Roundtable” the lawsuit against the Senate and the State of the Union address.

Dershowitz said that both Senate Minority President Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) must “go” to decipher Schumer’s “History of Lying” and brought Pelosi the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump and opened Trump’s speech at SOTU.

“I’m a Liberal Democrat. I want the Democrats to win, but the Democrats don’t help themselves,” said Dershowitz to host John Catsimatidis. “I think they need new leadership. I think Schumer and Pelosi have to go. Schumer Because of his lie story, you know, Pelosi actually demanded that I be excluded from my Senate argument because I persuaded some senators to want me to be released, then tear this speech apart and use the impeachment as an unconstitutional reason. “

He added: “I think the Dems will need new leaders if they have the chance to regain power in the two-party system.”

