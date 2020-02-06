Advertisement

Scientists have reversed age-related thinking problems in mice by tinkering with their immune cells. They hope that one day they will be able to help people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

It is believed that our cognitive abilities increase with age due to changes in our brain, such as: B. a decrease in gray matter, as well as the possible effects of medication and health problems

The most recent study focused on a type of immune cell, congenital group 2 lymph cells (ILC2), which help repair parts of the central nervous system such as the spinal cord.

In the brains of young – two to three month old – and older – 18 to 22 month old – mice, researchers found ILC2s, which were collected in a part of the brain called the choroid plexus, a specialized brain barrier structure. This is located near the hippocampus, which is crucial for learning and memory.

In older mice, the team of immunologists and neuroscientists discovered five times as many ILC2 compared to the younger mice, and these cells were less active in older mice.

The team then used a special molecule to reawaken the inactive ILC2s in older mice and put the animals through a series of tests to see if their cognitive skills had improved – which they did.

The scientists also found a collection of ILC2 in the choroid plexus during brain autopsies from people over 65 years of age.

Kristen L. Zuloaga of Albany Medical College, co-author of the article published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, told Newsweek that her study identified the first ILC2 cells in the choroid plexus. “We also found that these cells accumulate with age. What is striking is that these aging-related ILC2s can improve the physiology of the brain and reduce the cognitive decline associated with aging,” she said.

Zuloaga admitted that the study was limited because the work was largely based on mouse models and the team has yet to study immune cells in human patients with neurodegenerative diseases.

However, the team was surprised by the results.

The study’s lead author, Ivan Ting Hin Fung, of the Department of Immunology and Microbial Diseases at Albany Medical College, told Newsweek: “About the role that immune cells play in brain physiology and function, and how they affect aging-related neurodegenerative diseases, is little known like Alzheimer’s disease. “

They hope the study will help develop new ways to fight Alzheimer’s disease and other age-related forms of dementia. There is currently no treatment for Alzheimer’s disease that an estimated 5.8 million Americans live with.

Richard Siow, director of Aging Research at King’s College London in the UK who did not work on the study, told Newsweek experts that learning and memory decrease with age, along with adaptive immunity – which in turn makes a person more susceptible to infection causes diseases.

“However, this study is the first evidence that immune cells can also affect mammalian cognitive function,” he said. “The activity of immune cells with age compensates for the decline in adaptive immunity, which leads to increased chronic inflammation. However, this study shows that populations of immune cells with increased resistance can fight aging processes.”

He emphasized that the study was limited because it was mostly done in mice and “the cognitive abilities and mechanisms of humans in age-related brain diseases are very different”.

“More human studies are needed to validate these results. Human tissue was taken from deceased older people, which is not representative of people with earlier stages of cognitive decline,” he said.

According to Siow, further research into ICL2 and the molecule used by the researchers will provide new insights into the mechanisms of brain aging. This should support the development of strategies to delay the onset of cognitive decline as well as regenerative therapies to treat brain disorders associated with aging.

