Gregor Townsend has left the door open to allow Finn Russell to rejoin the Scottish squad, but stressed that he must join the new standards of behavior that have been set.

Photo: INPHO / Billy Stickland

Townsend published a long statement in response to a newspaper interview in which Russell expressed his disappointment with the international line-up and explained the breakdown of his relationship with the head coach.

The former Glasgow boss stressed that his older players had shaped the new squad environment after the disappointment that they had not left their World Cup pool.

There seems to be little chance that Russell will return for the rest of the Guinness Six Nations after missing the first two games after a team discipline violation, and Townsend warned that changes would not be made for a player.

“The door is open to any player with the skills necessary to commit to being a trusted member of the team,” said Townsend in a Scottish Rugby Union statement.

“It was made clear that Finn could be part of this future, but over the weekend he explained that everything had to change so that he came back instead of accepting and adhering to the standards the group currently lives by.

“I hope this situation can be resolved, but we are concentrating on working with the squad and building on the positive work that the players have done in the first two games.”

Although Townsend told Russell that he would not be involved in the opening game against Ireland, he felt that he had eliminated some differences from his former Glasgow player.

“Finn left the camp on Sunday evening because he disagreed with his teammates about alcohol problems. He wanted to miss the training and meetings the next day,” he said.

“I made an appointment with him that evening. It was a very positive meeting where we talked openly about life, rugby and what it means to play for Scotland.

“After almost three hours, I am very optimistic that Finn will play an important role in our environment and will be a committed team member. Unfortunately, things have not developed as we would have hoped. “

Townsend explained why the code of conduct had changed to ensure that the players were at their best.

“These standards are set through feedback from players and staff, and controlled by the player leadership group or head coach at different times during a campaign,” he commented.

“We have players from around a dozen different clubs, and it is very important that they commit to an agreed standard of behavior that builds trust and is the foundation of a powerful environment.”

“These standards don’t change for a player, even if they don’t experience it in their club environment.”

“A really pleasing aspect of the past three weeks was that the group committed to this high performance standard, worked together as a group of young men and showed consistency and quality on the training field. It was fun to work with.

“Our team leaders made the decision to stop serving alcohol after our opening game of the Six Nations, and they worked closely with me to improve other aspects of our environment.”

Townsend, who claimed that Russell was “brilliantly trained for the club and the country,” added: “Playing for Scotland requires total commitment. Many people make great sacrifices for the opportunity to represent 150 years of history and to belong to a special group of people who have had the honor to represent their nation.

“Often everything is not always the way you would like it to be. You may not agree with everything that is there, perhaps because it is a different coach than the one you have at the club level or a different type of coach Preparation or playing.

“It is important that you commit yourself to what has been agreed and that the well-being of the team comes first.”

